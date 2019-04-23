×
IPL 2019: Three tactical changes that Kolkata Knight Riders need to get back to winning ways

Ayuj Aryan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
114   //    23 Apr 2019, 12:33 IST

(Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)
(Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

When the race of IPL 2019 begun, CSK took the early lead and consolidated it to emerge far ahead of the other teams. The only team that was proving tough contender for the yellow brigade was KKR, thanks to an energy drink known as Dre Russ. With 3 wins in the first 4 matches, the team was comfortably heading towards the playoffs.

However, there was a different fate planned for them. KKR went on to lose five games on a trot (a jinx that still continues). From a place from where their playoffs berth was almost assured, they have been left with nothing. From a commanding second spot, they are now sitting on sixth positin, just 1 defeat away from throwing their fate in the hands of other teams.

On this note let us take a look at a few tactical changes, that they need to make in order to get back to winning ways.

#1 Make Shubhman Gill open with Chris Lynn

EnKKR need someone to bat through the innings (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)
EnKKR need someone to bat through the innings (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

We cannot deny the fact that Sunil Narine hasn't done anything special with the bat in IPL 2019. One might argue that he helps the team to make the most of the powerplay, but the reality is that KKR has enough power to compensate for the scoring rate towards the end. What they need is a player who can take responsibility and bat through the innings.

Therefore, Shubman Gill can be made to open with Chris Lynn and Narine can be made to bat down the order. Lynn can fire from the start, while Gill can take some time to settle down. This will also help the Knight Riders to prevent the regular loss of wickets, which has been their main problem this season.

With Gill batting as an opener, it will help Dinesh Karthik to make the most of every player in the playing XI. We have seen that Gill can neutralize all the dot deliveries once he settles down.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell Kuldeep Yadav IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
