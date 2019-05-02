×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Top 3 Indian performers in the season so far

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Feature
541   //    02 May 2019, 21:56 IST

KL Rahul
KL Rahul

IPL 2019 has been predominantly dominated by foreign players. Both the batting and bowling charts have been consistently topped by the foreign stars. The likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir have held the Orange and Purple Caps for most of the time this season.

Currently, the Orange Cap is held by David Warner who recently bid adieu to the season in order to prepare for the upcoming World Cup. On the other hand, the Purple Cap is held South African pacer Kagiso Rabada at the moment.

Both the players have a healthy lead over the second placed players in their respective departments. So far players like Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, and Jonny Bairstow have had a great season as they lit up the league by playing some scintillating knocks. In spite of the dominance of foreign players, quite a few Indian players have stepped up to tough challenges and performed well.

In this article let us take a look at the top 3 Indian performers in this season so far.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 470 runs

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan

Indian limited overs opener, Shikhar Dhawan has been in scintillating form in the last few matches. He did not have a great start to the season but slowly found his touch and became a consistent run-scorer for Delhi Capitals.

His consistent performances at the top of the order have played a crucial role in Delhi Capital's journey to playoffs stage after six long years. He has played 13 matches so far and has scored 470 runs at a healthy strike rate of 137.43, including 5 fifties. His 97 run knock against KKR this season was his career best in T20 matches.

#2 Shreyas Gopal (RR) - 18 wickets

Shreyas Gopal
Shreyas Gopal

The Karnataka spinner has been the standout bowler for Rajasthan Royals this year. Jofra Archer was supposed to be the leader of the Royals attack but Shreyas Gopal hogged the limelight during all of Rajasthan's matches. Archer was partially successful but could not deliver match consistent winning performances that were expected from him.

Advertisement

Gopal turned out to be Rajasthan's trump card this season. He has bowled in difficult times and has excelled in those situations. He currently holds the third position in the list of leading wicket-takers this season. He played 13 matches and picked up 18 wickets, including a hat-trick against RCB.

#1 KL Rahul (KXIP) - 520 runs

KL Rahul
KL Rahul

KL Rahul has continued from where he left off in the last season and has been scoring heavily for KXIP. He is currently second on the leading run scorers list and is the favorite to topple Warner's tally by the end of the season.

Rahul, along with Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal, has anchored the batting lineup of KXIP this year. His crucial contributions have played a vital role in KXIP's wins this season. He has not played with a high strike rate as he did during the last season but has been scoring consistently at a decent 131.65.

He played 12 matches so far and scored 520 runs at an impressive average of 57.78 including 5 fifties and one century. 



Tags:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Kings XI Punjab Shikhar Dhawan KL Rahul IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals could be the dark horses in the upcoming season of the IPL                  
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 3 knocks by Virender Sehwag in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 13, KXIP vs DC: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: 5 key moments in the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three bold predictions for the tournament 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KXIP vs DC - 3 Mistakes cost the game for Delhi capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Predicting the backup wicket-keeper of each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals and the Great Collapse
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 U19 players to look forward to
RELATED STORY
Sam Curran: The English bloke who refuses to back down
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr
SRH 160/8 (20.0 ov)
RR 161/3 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
SRH VS RR live score
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr
DC 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs
DC VS RCB live score
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr
KKR 232/2 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 34 runs
KKR VS MI live score
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr
SRH 212/6 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr
RCB 62/7 (5.0 ov)
RR 41/1 (3.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals need 22 runs to won from 1.4 overs
RCB VS RR live score
Match 50 | Yesterday
CSK 179/4 (20.0 ov)
DC 99/10 (16.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 80 runs
CSK VS DC live score
Match 51
MI 162/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 115/5 (16.0 ov)
LIVE
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 48 runs to won from 4.0 overs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 52 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 07 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Wed, 08 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 12 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us