IPL 2019: Top 3 Indian performers in the season so far

KL Rahul

IPL 2019 has been predominantly dominated by foreign players. Both the batting and bowling charts have been consistently topped by the foreign stars. The likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir have held the Orange and Purple Caps for most of the time this season.

Currently, the Orange Cap is held by David Warner who recently bid adieu to the season in order to prepare for the upcoming World Cup. On the other hand, the Purple Cap is held South African pacer Kagiso Rabada at the moment.

Both the players have a healthy lead over the second placed players in their respective departments. So far players like Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, and Jonny Bairstow have had a great season as they lit up the league by playing some scintillating knocks. In spite of the dominance of foreign players, quite a few Indian players have stepped up to tough challenges and performed well.

In this article let us take a look at the top 3 Indian performers in this season so far.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 470 runs

Shikhar Dhawan

Indian limited overs opener, Shikhar Dhawan has been in scintillating form in the last few matches. He did not have a great start to the season but slowly found his touch and became a consistent run-scorer for Delhi Capitals.

His consistent performances at the top of the order have played a crucial role in Delhi Capital's journey to playoffs stage after six long years. He has played 13 matches so far and has scored 470 runs at a healthy strike rate of 137.43, including 5 fifties. His 97 run knock against KKR this season was his career best in T20 matches.

#2 Shreyas Gopal (RR) - 18 wickets

Shreyas Gopal

The Karnataka spinner has been the standout bowler for Rajasthan Royals this year. Jofra Archer was supposed to be the leader of the Royals attack but Shreyas Gopal hogged the limelight during all of Rajasthan's matches. Archer was partially successful but could not deliver match consistent winning performances that were expected from him.

Gopal turned out to be Rajasthan's trump card this season. He has bowled in difficult times and has excelled in those situations. He currently holds the third position in the list of leading wicket-takers this season. He played 13 matches and picked up 18 wickets, including a hat-trick against RCB.

#1 KL Rahul (KXIP) - 520 runs

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has continued from where he left off in the last season and has been scoring heavily for KXIP. He is currently second on the leading run scorers list and is the favorite to topple Warner's tally by the end of the season.

Rahul, along with Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal, has anchored the batting lineup of KXIP this year. His crucial contributions have played a vital role in KXIP's wins this season. He has not played with a high strike rate as he did during the last season but has been scoring consistently at a decent 131.65.

He played 12 matches so far and scored 520 runs at an impressive average of 57.78 including 5 fifties and one century.