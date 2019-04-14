IPL 2019: Top 5 Batsmen with best balls per six ratios in the first half of the tournament

West Indian batsmen have been smashing it big this IPL

The Indian Premier League has completed its first half of the tournament. While Kings XI Punjab have played 8 matches so far, all the other teams, except Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 7 games.

Till now, runs have been flowing thick and fast in the tournament. A total of 9161 runs were made in the first 28 matches. While a total of 47 fifties were scored in these matches, four batsmen went onto score centuries.

With most venues resulting in high scoring encounters, the batsmen are having a field day in hitting fours and sixes. A total of 347 sixes have been hit in the first half of the tournament with the longest one being 104 meters long.

As we progress into the more exciting second half of the tournament let us take a look the five batsmen with the best balls per six ratios:

*Only batsmen with 10 or more sixes were considered.*

*All stats are updated till April 13, 2019.*

#5 Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 9.31 balls per six

Nitish Rana has been in good form

Nitish Rana has been performing well for the Kolkata Knight Riders this season. He scoring runs at a healthy strike rate of 148.76. In the seven matches so far, he scored a total of 180 runs from 121 balls. He hit a total of 11 fours and 13 sixes season.

In the six innings that he played this season, he scored two half-centuries. His best innings was against the Kings XI Punjab in KKR's second match.

He scored 63 runs off just 34 balls. During his stay, he cleared the boundary ropes on 7 occasions. The foundation laid by him and Robin Uthappa helped Andre Russell to power Kolkata to 218 in 20 overs.

Innings: 6, Runs scored: 180, Balls faced: 121, Avg: 30.00, SR: 148.76, 4s: 11, 6s: 13

