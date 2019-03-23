×
IPL 2019: Top 5 leading run-scorers against Chennai Super Kings in IPL history

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
62   //    23 Mar 2019, 14:32 IST

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The IPL season is set to get underway later today as the RCB, led by Virat Kohli take on the defending champions CSK, led by MS Dhoni, at their den.

CSK had a fantastic season last year after serving a two year ban by lifting the trophy for the third time thus quenching the thirst of the fans who had waited for a period of two years to see the Men in Yellow.

From the start of the IPL, the Chennai Super Kings have always had a pool of talented bowlers from Lakshmipathy Balaji to Doug Bollinger, from Dwayne Bravo to Mohit Sharma and Deepak Chahar but still there have been batsmen who have dominated the CSK bowlers.

Here is a list of top 5 batsmen to score more runs against the Super Kings.

#5. Shane Watson - 480 Runs

Shane Watson, now part of CSK has done considerable damage against them
Shane Watson, now part of CSK has done considerable damage against them

Its a surprise to see Watson in this list as is now playing for the CSK, but, in the previous editions, he was the one who boosted the batting strength of the Rajasthan Royals.

Watson is one of the finest Australian cricketers to have played the IPL from the very first edition of the tournament. Watson was with the Rajasthan Royals, where he played a pivotal role as an all-rounder and the Rajasthan Royals became the first team to conquer the IPL trophy. Watson was also named as the Man of the tournament. (2008)

Watson, when he was representing the Royals, played 12 matches against CSK. He had the chance to bat in all the 12 innings he had played.

The Australian player has scored a total of 480 runs with an average of 43.63 and a strike rate of 153.35, which is the highest in this list. The all-rounder has scored 4 half centuries against CSK. Watson has also scored a brilliant ton (101) against the yellow army.

Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
