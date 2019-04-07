IPL 2019: Top 5 moments from Week 2

Pandya is in great form with the bat. Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20

It’s been a manic second week in the Indian Premier League. Super overs, matches taking drastic turns, centuries, brutal hitting, and some smart bowling as well.

But there’s one thing that hasn’t changed and that’s RCB’s luck. The Virat Kohli-led side have simply not been able to get past their opponents despite being in winning positions. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged as strong contenders as they’ve been playing some consistent cricket.

David Warner currently holds the Orange Cap while despite RCB’s slump, Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker. In the week gone by, there were a lot of moments to capture. Here are the top five from the second week of the IPL.

Note – The week considered is Saturday (match 9) to Friday (match 17).

#5 Hardik Pandya’s helicopter

Ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni has arrived at the international arena, one shot has been etched to his name and that is the helicopter shot. Very few players could play that shot but in recent times, quite a few players have tried to play the helicopter.

Hardik Pandya became the latest to try the shot and was successful as well. But what made it special for Pandya was that the inventor of the helicopter, Dhoni was watching from behind. Dwayne Bravo had dished out a half-volley and the Mumbai Indians all-rounder smashed it for six unleashing the helicopter shot.

He did admit that he had been practicing the shot for quite some time and there have been videos where he’s played the shot in the nets as well.

“After playing that shot I was kind of proud, I was expecting MS to come and say ‘good shot’. Generally, people like to bowl at the stumps against me. It’s a shot which is not easy but I have seen MS hitting them so many times,” Pandya was quoted saying by iplt20.com.

