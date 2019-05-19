IPL 2019: Top 9 performers of the tournament

Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya (Image Courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI)

The 12th edition of Indian Premier League ended with Mumbai Indians lifting the trophy for the 4th time. This edition was a fantastic one for the cricket universe in terms of excitement, thrill and spirit. Fans gathered in large numbers to support their home franchise which added more beauty to the tournament.

Ultimately, out of the 8 teams battling against each other, Mumbai Indians emerged out to be the best as the side lifted their 4th IPL title in the last 7 years. The side had star players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard, who played a huge role in the team’s success.

However, there were few players who caught the eyes of the entire world because of their extraordinary performances throughout the season. Their top-class form was a matter of pride for their side as it helped them a lot. All the players tried their best to showcase their talent in this cash-rich league.

On that note, let us have a look at the list of those 9 players who proved to be the match-winner for their side.

#9 MS Dhoni (Best Batting Average)

CSK ended up as the Runners-up of IPL 2019. (Image courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI)

Chennai and Mumbai were the 2 teams which qualified for the finals of IPL 2019 which ended in Mumbai’s favour. MS Dhoni was the main man leading from the front for Chennai Super Kings as he tried his best to save his team‘s season. This time we saw a different MSD when he came to bat, as he played fearlessly.

Dhoni proved that age is just a number by smashing huge sixes out of the park. He batted with an average of 83.20 which led to his total score of 416 runs from 15 matches.

Though he got the chance to bat in just 12 matches only, he still scored the most number of runs for his side.

