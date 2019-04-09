IPL 2019 - Top moments from Week 2

Alzarri Joseph produced a stunning performance on his IPL debut (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.co)

After an action-packed start to the Indian Premier League that saw Mankads, umpiring errors and a rift in the cricketing world debating over the involvement of spirit of cricket, this week defined individual performances and achievements.

Here’s a look at the top moments produced from week two of the IPL 2019 -

#1 Young Curran bags the first hattrick of the season

Curran bags the first hattrick of the season (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Delhi Capitals choked horribly against the Kings XI Punjab chasing a target of 167, losing seven wickets for just eight runs after getting a steady start. The ultimate reason for this collapse was Sam Curran who took 4-11 in 2.2 overs including a hattrick.

Jersey number 58 on the back, stumps flying all over and a hattrick, we have seen that sight before! Sam Curran just like his idol – Brett Lee, claimed a hattrick that helped Punjab won the game out of nowhere.

#2 Rajasthan win the Royal Clash, RCB lose four in a row

Rajasthan win the Royal Clash (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The troubles continue for RCB and honestly, the skipper Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers camp haven’t tasted victory in a while.

The team selection and combinations are something that they haven’t been able to excel at and players haven’t been able to contribute individually which has let them down.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals registered their first win with Shreyas Gopal taking 3-12 including price wickets of Virat Kohli and AB Devilliers. Their batting unit ensured a comprehensive victory and meant a confidence boost for their top order.

#3 Cricket’s El Classico – MI vs CSK

MI vs CSK (Image Courtesy: iPLt20.com)

MI vs CSK, also known as Cricket’s ‘EL Classico’ has always been a game to watch out for in the IPL. The Wankhede was filled with a sea of blue with a few yellow spots in it. The support for this match is tremendous along with deep emotional attachments.

The Wankhede crowd started chanting ‘Dhoni – Dhoni’ once the CSK skipper came out to bat which indicates the common love of both these teams.

Hardik Pandya and Keiron Pollard were the stars for the Mumbai Indians who helped the team win this epic battle through their destructive batting. The helicopter shot that Hardik Pandya hit, with Dhoni behind the stumps was surely the moment of the match.

#4 Warner - Bairstow demolish the bowlers yet again

Warner and Bairstow (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Warner and Bairstow’s opening role has been one of the most surprising combinations so far in this season that has proved to be successful for the Sunrisers. The pacers of the rest of the teams are yet to find a solution to break this partnership of theirs.

Let’s have a look at their partnerships so far –

vs KKR – 118

vs RR – 110

vs RCB – 185

vs DC – 64

The Sunrisers have always been known as side producing a good bowling attack but this partnership gives them an added edge in the competition.

