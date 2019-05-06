IPL 2019: Twitter slams Robin Uthappa for his slow innings against Mumbai Indians

Andre Russell

Mumbai Indians hosted Kolkata Knight Riders the final league game of the season. It was a crucial game as the stakes were really high. KKR needed to beat Mumbai to book their place in the playoffs and a loss would have meant that SRH would go through. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. The visitors got the start they wanted in the first six overs.

Chris Lynn, who was in great hitting form in this season, showed his class and scored 29-ball 41 runs which included four sixes. The other opener Shubman Gill played second fiddle to Lynn. Hardik Pandya provided the first breakthrough for Mumbai by taking Gill's wicket with his very first ball. He also got the wicket of dangerous Chris Lynn in the next over.

Then everyone thought Andre Russell would come just like they did against Mumbai in the last game. But they KKR had other ideas as they sent Uthappa and Karthik ahead of Russell. Robin Uthappa who is having a horror season could not gain confidence during today's crucial encounter.

He also played out a maiden over in his slow innings, It was a disastrous day for the right-hander as he played out 25 dot balls in his 47-ball innings and managed to score only 40 runs. On the other end, KKR kept losing the wickets and Malinga removed both Karthik and dangerous Russell in the same over. KKR's ended their innings at 133 runs for the loss seven wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing a modest target De Kock gave the flying start for the home team. The left-hander smashed three sixes in his small innings and got out for 30 runs. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav ensured Mumbai does not lose any more wickets, Mumbai captain played a sensible innings and Yadav provided good support from the other end.

Mumbai won the game by nine wickets and knocked KKR out of the IPL. It means SRH qualify for the playoffs with just 12 points.

Robin Uthappa struggled today. Like in quicksand the harder he tried the worse it got. Everyone has days like this, for Uthappa it came on a big day. Kind of day you want to forget. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 5, 2019

Not the first time Robbie Uthappa is helping Rohit Sharma. #MIvKKR — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 5, 2019

Missed to witness this as I wasn't born by then...

But Thank u Robin... Sorry, Robbie Uthappa...! 👍

Cutie Sweetie Pie innings! 💪#MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/WmhqnUw5ma — Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) May 5, 2019

SRH: We are nearly out of IPL 2019. Need a miracle to get through to play offs.



Robin Uthappa: #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/hYgCDvZ6Gn — Shivam Chowkidar (@itsShivam18) May 5, 2019

Robin Uthappa: 40 (47)



Thankfully SRK isn't in the stadium. Don't want another ban on him in Wankhede. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 5, 2019

Sir Robin Uthappa 40(47) 🙏 #MIvKKR — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 5, 2019

@bhogleharsha there's something called 'retired out', been advocating teams using it tactically, for a while now — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) May 5, 2019

so do @KKRiders actually want to win this ???? 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️#mivkkr — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) May 5, 2019

Robbie Uthappa is a legend. Tries single-handedly to make his team lose in every match. Today he will definitely win man of the match (for the opposition) 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#MIvKKR — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) May 5, 2019

Robin Uthappa:



25 Dot balls (That is 4 Overs)



Played out the 11th as Maiden Over! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 5, 2019