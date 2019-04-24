IPL 2019: Two changes RCB must make to their playing XI against KXIP to continue winning

Ashwan Rao

RCB faces KXIP at the Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bangalore who won the thrilling Sunday encounter against defending champions Chennai Super Kings by one run will be up against Kings XI Punjab in Match 42 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. It's another must-win game for Virat Kohli's side who are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just three wins in ten matches this season. The home side must keep the winning momentum going to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin's men, who have five victories in ten matches, suffered a five-wicket defeat in their last game against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla. They will be determined to clinch a victory at Bengaluru before heading to Hyderabad for their next fixture to be held five days later. Let us look at two massive changes Virat Kohli must make in order to keep RCB's playoff hopes alive.

Washington Sundar in for Pawan Negi

Washington Sundar celebrating one of his wickets last season

It is still surprising when we realize the fact that Washington Sundar is yet to feature in the RCB XI this season. The Chennai-born all-rounder was one of the star performers in the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant's runner-up finish in the 2017 IPL season, picking up eight wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 6.16.

RCB must drop Pawan Negi who hasn't made much of an impact with both bat and the ball (scored five runs and took three wickets in six matches at an economy of 9.13) for the fixture against Kings XI Punjab.

Instead, they must include Sundar who finished with the figures of 2/22 in four overs against the same opposition last season. The talented 19-year-old, who is capable of contributing with the bat lower down the order apart from his crucial off-spin, deserves more playing time which he unfortunately hasn't gotten so far this season.

Shivam Dube in for Akshdeep Nath

Shivam Dube might make a comeback into the RCB XI

Skipper Kohli has shown a lot of faith in Akshdeep Nath's abilities so far this season. While there are no doubts regarding his talent, his form with the bat has been a cause of concern for RCB. The Uttar Pradesh batsman has so far managed just 58 runs in seven matches at a strike-rate of 116.00, with his highest score being 24.

Meanwhile, Mumbai all rounder Shivam Dube, who was dropped from the XI after the first three games, is a hard hitter of the ball and a useful right-arm medium fast bowler. Dube provides the extra bowling option apart from providing the right balance for the Royal Challengers XI.

Though he has not excelled in the matches he has played so far, the 25-year-old deserves another opportunity to prove his worth.