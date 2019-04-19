×
IPL 2019: Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder after DC vs MI match

Trisha Ghosal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
48   //    19 Apr 2019, 06:51 IST

Warner is the leading run-scorer in the IPL this season.
Warner is the leading run-scorer in the IPL this season.

It was a game between two teams who are at the top half of the points table. The stage was set at Kotla for a very interesting game of cricket between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians. It began with Rohit Sharma winning the toss and opting to bat first. Rohit and Quinton de Kock gave the innings a solid start with a half century partnership before Rohit fell to Amit Mishra, giving him his 150th IPL wicket. Wickets kept tumbling and MI at one point were looking like they would barely reach 140. In came the Pandya brothers' storm and blew away all the Delhi bowlers with their unorthodox batting. A crucial 54-run partnership between them took the total upto 168, 20 odd runs more than what Delhi should have leaked.

The Delhi team came out all guns blazing as Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw took the bowlers to task. Shikhar Dhawan seemed to be in sublime form as he was timing the ball impeccably well. The opening partnership of 49 gave Delhi the start they needed to chase the total. Dhawan tried to be cheeky and lost his wicket in an attempt to reverse sweep the leggie Rahul Chahar. The wicket of Dhawan just opened the floodgates of Delhi batting order. Mumbai kept picking up wickets and Delhi batters couldnt find a way through the web spun around them by the likes of Rahul Chahar and Bumrah. The pitch also started to become slower,the ball was stopping and batting just got tougher. They managed to reach only 128 and went down by a big margin of 40 runs. The young leggie Rahul Chahar ended with match figures of 3-19 of his 4 overs.

Hardik Pandya's all round performance fetched him the Man of the Match award. He scored 32 with a strike rate of 213.33 with the bat, took 1 wicket and held on to two catches.


Hardik Pandya after completing a catch. Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI
Hardik Pandya after completing a catch. Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

Points Table

As the race for playoffs intensifies, Mumbai picked up two crucial points from today's match and climbed up to the 2nd spot in the league table. From their 9 matches, MI has 12 points with a healthy positive NRR of 0.442.

Delhi On the other hand , has come down to 3rd position with 10 points from their 9 matches. This loss can be quite costly for DC as their NRR has come down from 0.418 to 0.146. Delhi needs to win by big margins in order to give themselves the best chance of qualifying.


Updated Points Table
Updated Points Table

Orange Cap

Quinton de Kock has given Mumbai good starts with the bat this season, with yesterday being no different. He has climbed upto the 5th spot in the race for the Orange Cap. Shikhar Dhawan's breezy innings saw him enter the top 10 of the leaderboard and is now at 9, one spot above Virat Kohli. Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer failed to trouble the scorers much today and hence he lost his spot in the top 10. The leaderboard is seeing quite a few ups and downs with every match of the tournament only David Warner has been a constant in the list.


Updated Orange Cap Table
Updated Orange Cap Table
Purple Cap

Delhi pacers have been impressive throughout the tournament so far. Leading them from the front has been the South African pacer Kagiso Rabada. He has been constantly clocking speeds of 148-150 Km/Hr and has kept the batsmen on their toes. He picked up two wickets in today's match and now has 19 wickets to his name from 9 innings. The other pacer who is often not mentioned enough for his controlled bowling, showed his class again yesterday. Its none other than Jasprit Bumrah. He bowled an economical spell of 2-18 in his quota of 4 overs. The two wickets helped him enter into the top 10 of the Purple Cap list, he is now at the 8th position with a tally of 10 wickets from 9 matches.


Updated Purple Cap Table
Updated Purple Cap Table
