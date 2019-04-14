IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and AB de Villers takes RCB to their first win of the season

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 128 // 14 Apr 2019, 00:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their first win of VIVO IPL 2019 with an eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab at the PCA Stadium, Mohali on Saturday.

RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field first. It was a slow start for Kings XI Punjab openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. However, they picked up the momentum and at the end of six overs, Kings XI Punjab were 60 for 0.

After the power play overs, KL Rahul hit a six off Yuzvendra Chahal and was dismissed the very next ball. Rahul and Gayle added 66 runs for the opening wicket. Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted the run flow in the middle overs. Chahal struck again by dismissing Mayank Agarwal for 15 runs. On the other end, Chris Gayle reached his fifty off just 28 balls.

Sarfaraz Khan scored just 15 runs and was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj with a quick bouncer. Moeen Ali then dismissed Sam Curran cheaply. Chris Gayle played a brilliant knock and at the end, remained not out on 99. Kings XI Punjab posted 173 for 4 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 174 runs to win, Parthiv Patel and Captain Kohli got the team off a flying start adding 43 runs for the opening wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin got the breakthrough by dismissing Parthiv Patel for a quick fire 19 off 9 balls. Kohli and AB de Villiers played with positive intent, took RCB to 63 for 1 at the end of six overs.

After the power play overs, Kohli and AB de Villiers showed their class putting pressure on the Kings XI Punjab bowlers. Virat reached his fifty off 37 balls while de Villiers also played some lovely strokes. Shami struck by dismissing RCB captain for 67 off 53 balls. Kohli and AB de Villiers added 85 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Marcus Stoinis came to the crease and took a few balls to settle while de Villiers reached his fifty off 35 balls. Stoinis scored 28 off 16 balls and added 46 unbeaten runs for the 3rd wicket. RCB won the match by eight wickets with four balls to spare.

Brief scores: RCB 174 for 2 in 19.2 overs (Kohli 67, AB de Villers 59*, R Ashwin 1/30) beat Kings XI Punjab 173 for 4 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 99*, KL Rahul 18, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/33, Moeen Ali 1/19) by 8 wickets.

Advertisement