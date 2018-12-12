IPL 2019: 3 teams that can pick Yuvraj Singh at his base price

Yuvraj Singh

One of the finest left-handed batsmen ever produced by India, Yuvraj Singh has achieved a lot of feats in his career. Since making his debut in 2000, he continued to feature in the national side almost till 2013, and won several trophies along the way.

However, due to injuries and bad form, the experienced campaigner has found it difficult to make a strong comeback thereafter. Having played a total of 304 ODIs and scored more than 8700 runs, Yuvraj last appeared in Indian colors in 2017.

Apart from international cricket, the Punjab born cricketer hasn't been performing too well in the domestic arena either.

He was bought at a whopping amount of 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2015, making him the most expensive buy of all time. But after his unimpressive season, the Padma Shri award winner was released by the franchise. He joined Kings XI Punjab last year, but was again left out ahead of the upcoming season.

As the auction for the 12th edition of IPL is just a few days away, the IPL governing body on Tuesday has released the player auction list where Yuvraj has been named in the 1 crore base price category. With his form being a concern it might be hard for him to find buyers, but some teams could still want his services and get him at his base price.

In this article, we look at three teams that could buy Yuvraj at the auction:

#3 Delhi Capitals (Salary cap - INR 25.50 crore)

Delhi Capitals

Previously known as the Delhi Daredevils, the Delhi-based franchise released 10 players in the first window last month, including three all-rounders. They also left-out Gautam Gambhir, making them a slightly inexperienced side.

The Capitals now might eye Yuvraj Singh at the auction to both add experience and get a replacement for the all-rounders they left out. He can bat in the middle and bowl some overs as well.

However, Delhi would most likely want him max at his base price.

