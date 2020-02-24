IPL 2020: 3 bargain buys who can prove to be game-changers for their sides

Tom Curran

As the teams entered the auctions for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, the main focus was to fill in the gaps. There were some teams just looking to strengthen the bench, while some wanted players who can straightaway make a difference.

The teams playing it smart made the auction more interesting, as no single side can be regarded as an underdog in the upcoming edition.

The players unavailable last season due to the World Cup were available at this year's auction, and most international stars wanted to get into the IPL keeping in mind the T20 World Cup later this year. Some players like Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Chris Morris made huge money while some other impact players got sold as bargain buys.

Here, we look at three such buys who can create a huge impact for their teams:

#1 Tom Banton (KKR - Rs. 1 cr)

Tom Banton was bought by KKR at his base price of 1 cr

Tom Banton, the opener from Somerset, made headlines with his effortless hitting in the T20 Blast. He has been consistently featuring in T20 leagues around the globe since then.

Having a T20 strike rate of 157.65 and average of 32.81, Banton comes into KKR as a like-for-like replacement of Chris Lynn. KKR have always wanted someone who can go after the bowling and make the most of the powerplays, and Banton is a perfect candidate for the role.

Batting alongside Lynn in the recently concluded BBL for Brisbane Heat, Banton at times overshadowed his more fancied partner with his blistering strokeplay. The pitch at the Eden Gardens, where the ball comes on to the bat nicely, will suit Banton's style of play too.

The young Englishman can turn out to be a trump card for his side, making the same kind of impact that Jos Buttler does for RR.

