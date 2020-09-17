IPL 2020: 3 Chennai Super Kings players who can be popular fantasy picks

Mumbai Indians may be the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but Chennai Super Kings can be described as the most consistent. They have lifted the IPL title thrice -- 2010, 2011 and 2018 -- the third title coming right after returning from a two-year suspension for their involvement in illegal betting.

Apart from their IPL title wins, Chennai Super Kings also possess the highest winning percentage among all IPL sides -- 61.28. Further, they hold the record for having made the most appearances in IPL playoffs (10) as well as finals (8). They were the runners-up last year as well, losing out narrowly to Mumbai Indians. In fact, they are the only IPL franchise to qualify for the playoff stage in every edition that they have appeared in.

This year, Chennai Super Kings have been dealt with big blows even before the start of the event as Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have pulled out of the competition. Still, they have a few payers who can make it to your fantasy teams. Here’s a look at three such players.

1. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja

If all goes well, IPL 2020 might see the very best of Ravindra Jadeja. He is in the prime of his career, and his superb knock in the 2019 World Cup semi-final last year stands testimony to the same.

Jadeja is a fantasy league delight as he can bat, bowl and field with equally good measure. He had a good time with the ball for Chennai Super Kings last year, picking up 15 wickets at a strike rate of 21.60.

On several occasions that Dhoni has needed a wicket, Jadeja has invariably delivered. CSK though, would do well to utilize his batting capabilities in a better manner. With Raina out of the picture, Jadeja could be sent up the order to push the scoring rate.

2. Shane Watson

Shane Watson

Aussie veteran Shane Watson remains a crucial figure in the Chennai Super Kings set-up. Although not as consistent as he was at his peak, Watson is highly dangerous for he can turn a game on its head in a few minutes.

Last year, he was struggling for form for a major part of the tournament. But, Watson returned to form with a sizzling 96 from 53 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After a quick-fire 50 in the playoffs against Delhi Capitals, he nearly took CSK home with a brilliant 80 in the final against Mumbai Indians.

Watson was the hero in the 2018 final as well, dismantling Hyderabad with an unbeaten 117 from 57 balls. On the big stage, Watson raises his game to a different level altogether.

3. Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo

In the short history of T20 cricket, former West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is already a legend. He is the first bowler in IPL history to win the Purple Cap twice -- 2013 (32 wickets) and 2015 (26 wickets). Bhuvneshwar Kumar has since matched the feat for Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning it in consecutive years -- 2016 and 2017.

Bravo’s variations, particularly the slower balls, make him very hard to pick even after all these years. He keeps chipping in with crucial wickets for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL year after year.

Apart from his versatile bowling skills, Bravo remains a handy big-hitter, who can bat wherever the team wants him to. And, he is a splendid fielder too—a ‘champion’ T20 cricketer to the core.