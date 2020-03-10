×
IPL 2020: 3 overseas players of Delhi Capitals to watch out for  

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 10 Mar 2020, 20:47 IST

Delhi Capitals are in search of their first IPL title
Delhi Capitals are in search of their first IPL title

The Delhi Capitals (previously known as Delhi Daredevils) had an excellent season last year as they made it to the playoff stages of the Indian Premier League(IPL). With the addition of notable names during the auction, the team's roster has been bolstered- raising the level of expectations even higher this year. 

The team's foundation is the amalgamation of the young Indian players and a few notable experienced big guns. The team will be led by Shreyas Iyer once again, supported by the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

DC is the only IPL team to never make it to the finals of the tournament - something they would be looking to change this time around. The team has sufficient number of domestic talent in the squad, and there is no shortage of overseas players as well. Some of these foreign talents can be match-winners, and below are listed three of them who can turn the season around for the Delhi Capitals this year.

#1 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso RabadaÂ 
Kagiso Rabada 

Regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, Kagiso Rabada is currently ranked 4th in ICC Test and ODI rankings. In the recently concluded T20 series against Australia, Rabada suffered a groin strain during the final and the third match of the series. He was thus ruled out of the national side for four weeks. 

The Delhi Capitals will be hoping for Rabada's quick return as he has been a vital cog of their bowling unit. Rabada led DC's bowling attack from the front last year and closed out crucial games for the franchise. He picked up 25 wickets in just 12 matches he played. The South African will be looking to dominate the tournament this time around as well. 

#2 Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer became the second-most expensive West Indian player in this year's auction after being bought for a whopping INR 7.75 crores by the Delhi Capitals. 

The big-hitter batsman from Guyana does not hold an excellent record in the IPL, but his impressive display during the India tour last year caught the eyes of many. He was the highest run-getter in the T20 series with India and finished with 120 runs in three matches - at a phenomenal strike rate of 151.89. Before visiting India, he also played in the Caribbean Premier League, where he scored 440 runs in 12 games - at a strike rate of 148.14. 

Hetmyer might not have proved his worth with the Royal Challengers Bangalore last year, but his recent record shows the exact picture of his potential. He will be a solid addition to the Delhi Capitals in the middle order.

#3 Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane
Sandeep Lamichhane

A budding talent who has a long way to go, Sandeep Lamichhane was retained by the Delhi Capitals in this year's IPL auctions. Lamichhane has an excellent mix of deliveries in his bag that can trouble any batsmen on the day. However, with a limited amount of opportunities available last year - he played just six games and still picked up eight wickets. The spin sensation from Nepal will be a viable option in the middle for Shreyas Iyer.

Lamichhane has been exposed to more international cricket this year, which is an excellent boost for his confidence. Watch out for this 19-year-old youngster this season!

Published 10 Mar 2020, 20:47 IST
IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Kagiso Rabada Sandeep Lamichhane
