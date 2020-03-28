×
IPL History: 3 Indian batsmen who have hit 10 or more sixes in a single innings

  • In the 12 seasons of IPL, only three Indian batsmen have managed to hit 10 or more sixes in an innings
  • All three batsmen have played for the Indian national team
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 28 Mar 2020, 19:26 IST

Shreyas Iyer is one of the three Indian batsmen to have achieved this record
Shreyas Iyer is one of the three Indian batsmen to have achieved this record

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) started the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the year 2008 to unearth the nation's new talents and in the last 12 years, the Indian cricket team has got several new stars like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and many others who shined in he tournament.

One of the major problems that the Indian team faced in the past was the absence of big hitters. Only a few players like Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Yusuf Pathan could clear the boundary at will, and with the growth of T20 cricket, India required more resources in that department.

Over the years, the IPL has helped India discover new big hitters and in the 12 seasons, three Indian batsmen have hit 10 or more sixes in a single IPL innings. Here’s a look at those three players:

#3 Sanju Samson - 10 sixes vs RCB, 2018

Sanju Samson has scored two hundreds in IPL
Sanju Samson has scored two hundreds in IPL

One of the most gifted batsmen in recent times, Sanju Samson has made a name for himself playing for Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He has broken into the Indian team on the back of his terrific performances in the domestic circuit.

During Rajasthan Royals’ match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018, Samson broke Yusuf Pathan’s longstanding record of most sixes by a Rajasthan Royals batsman in one IPL innings.

The right-handed batsman from Kerala came out to bat at number 3 after Chris Woakes dismissed Ajinkya Rahane at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Samson battered the RCB bowlers and hit 2 fours and 10 sixes during his unbeaten knock of 92 runs. He had a strike rate of 204.44 that day, and he missed his well-deserved hundred by just 8 runs.

#2 Shreyas Iyer - 10 sixes vs KKR, 2018

Shreyas Iyer played a captain
Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock against Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Daredevils started their 2018 season on an unpleasant note, and because of the team’s disastrous performances, Gautam Gambhir relinquished his captaincy. The team management elected Shreyas Iyer and the Mumbai-born star responded in style with a 40-ball 93* against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Batting first at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi got off to a solid start as Colin Munro and Prithvi Shaw battered the opposition bowlers in the opening overs. Iyer joined the party soon and slammed 3 fours and 10 maximums to guide his team to a score of 219/4. The home team won the match by 55 runs and Iyer picked up the Man of the Match award.


#1 Murali Vijay - 11 sixes vs RR, 2010

Murali Vijay holds the record for the most sixes by an Indian batsman in a single IPL innings
Murali Vijay holds the record for the most sixes by an Indian batsman in a single IPL innings

Former Chennai Super Kings opener Murali Vijay announced his arrival in the IPL with a solid knock against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010. In a match where the two teams aggregated 469 runs in 40 overs, Vijay smacked the Rajasthan bowlers to score a 56 ball-127. The Tamil Nadu-based batsman hit 8 fours and 11 sixes in that innings.

Vijay got wonderful support from Albie Morkel and Matthew Hayden and the trio powered Chennai to a score of 246 runs in 20 overs. The opener lost his wicket in the 20th over, otherwise he could have hit even more sixes. In reply, Naman Ojha played an excellent innings of 94 runs but Rajasthan fell short of the target by 23 runs.

Published 28 Mar 2020, 19:26 IST
