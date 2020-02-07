IPL 2020: 3 key overseas players for Kolkata Knight Riders

2 time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have lifted the IPL trophy twice, first in 2012 by defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final and then in 2014 by defeating Kings XI Punjab under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

The major run-scorer of the side was Gautam Gambhir, while the star wicket-taker being Sunil Narine. In IPL 2019, KKR led by Dinesh Karthik were knocked out by Mumbai Indians in its last league fixture at the Wankhede Stadium. All through their journey, Kolkata Knight Riders made some top-notch picks in the IPL auctions, they have found some good value-for-money buys to boost their chances for the 2020 season in this year's auction as well.

On that note, let's look at 3 key overseas players for KKR in this edition of IPL.

#3 Andre Russell

Andre Russel

Andre Russell from Jamaica is a potent pace bowler and a powerful lower middle-order batsman as well. He has scored 1400 runs from 64 IPL matches at a strike rate of 186.41. He has also picked up 55 IPL wickets.

Russel won the Most Valuable Player title in IPL 2019 with 510 runs from 14 matches at an average of 56.66, striking at 204.81. He also picked up 11 wickets. He has single-handedly won many matches for KKR last season.

In the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-2020, Russell, known as one of the preeminent T20 players of all time, was the skipper of the Rajshahi Royals who defeated the Khulna Tigers in the final, and was also named Man of the Series and Man of the Final.

Russel is undoubtedly KKR’s most valuable possession, Kolkata Knight Riders would bank on him to deliver a good performance in this edition of the IPL.

#2 Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine features in top 10 overall highest-paid players in IPL. Narine played an important role in KKR's victory in the IPL in 2012 and 2014 editions.

In a total of 110 matches for KKR, the 31-year-old has picked up 122 wickets at an economy rate of 6.67, including a five-wicket haul in his debut season. KKR has been fairly successful with their attempt in using Narine as an opening batsman. Narine is also well equipped to bowl at any stage of the innings.

Narine will stay as their star spinner and captain Dinesh Karthik's go-to choice.

#1 Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan

England’s 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan was purchased for an impressive amount of INR 5.25 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2020 auction.

Eoin morgan’s hasn’t set the stage on fire thus far in the IPL. Morgan has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab over the years in the T20 league. He has scored 854 runs in 54 matches at a strike rate of 121.13 with four fifties.

The presence of Morgan in the middle order will add the strength of the KKR batting line-up. Also the experience he brings, it is a big add-on for KKR.