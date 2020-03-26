×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: 3 left-arm fast bowlers with a five-wicket haul in tournament history 

  • All the three players once played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.
  • Here’s a look at the three left-arm pacers who have taken a five wicket haul in the IPL.
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 26 Mar 2020, 18:30 IST

Jaydev Unadkat made life difficult for the batsmen while playing for Rising Pune Supergiant
Jaydev Unadkat made life difficult for the batsmen while playing for Rising Pune Supergiant

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been one of the fiercest competitions in cricket history where the best players from all over the world compete against each other. Mumbai Indians (MI) have been the most successful team in the tournament's history with 4 title wins, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the championship thrice.

Over the years, the prominence of left-arm pace bowlers has increased in the tournament as the franchises firmly believe that the left-arm pacers have the ‘X-factor’ element. The left-arm fast bowlers bring uniqueness to the table with their different angle. It is very tough for the batsmen to score runs when a right-arm and a left-arm fast bowler bowl from opposite ends.

Also Read - IPL History: All-time best retired XI

Here’s a look at the three left-arm quicks who have taken a five wicket haul in the IPL.


#3 Jaydev Unadkat - 5/25 vs DD, 2013 and 5/30 vs SRH, 2017

Jaydev Unadkat has two five-wicket hauls to his name
Jaydev Unadkat has two five-wicket hauls to his name

Very few fans may remember that the left-arm fast bowler from Saurashtra, Jaydev Unadkat, achieved his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL way back in 2013. He was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) back then, and he recorded figures of 5/25 against Delhi Daredevils at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Virat Kohli’s heroics powered the visitors to a score of 183 runs in the first innings. Unmukt Chand and Ben Rohrer played magnificently for Delhi as they took the home side near the target. However, Unadkat’s brilliant bowling performance denied Delhi the win. He had dismissed Mahela Jayawardene and Virender Sehwag before he came back and sent Chand, Kedar Jadhav and Morne Morkel back to the pavilion. Bangalore won that match by 4 runs.

Four years later, Unadkat registered his second five-wicket haul playing for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Some splendid performances from Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni guided RPS to a total of 148 in their 20 overs. Yuvraj Singh and David Warner played well in the second innings, however, Unadkat’s hat-trick and subsequent five wicket haul helped Pune win the match by 12 runs.

#2 Sohail Tanvir - 6/14 vs CSK, 2008

Sohail Tanvir rocked the Chennai Super Kings batsmen in Jaipur
Sohail Tanvir rocked the Chennai Super Kings batsmen in Jaipur
Advertisement

In the only IPL season that the Pakistani players featured in, Sohail Tanvir etched his name in the history books with a dream spell for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Playing at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, MS Dhoni won the toss and batted first. The visitors got off to a disastrous start as Tanvir sent Parthiv Patel and Stephen Fleming back to the dressing room before they could even open their accounts.

He soon dismissed Sivaramakrishna Vidyut as Chennai got reduced to 11/3. Suresh Raina, Subramaniam Badrinath and Albie Morkel steadied the boat for Chennai but Tanvir ran through the lower middle order in the death overs to pick 6 wickets in his 4 overs. RR won that match by 8 wickets.

#1 James Faulkner - 5/16 vs SRH, 2013 and 5/20 vs SRH, 2013

James Faulkner enjoyed playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad
James Faulkner enjoyed playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The left-arm fast bowler from Australia became a popular name in the IPL after his two five-wicket hauls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Playing for Rajasthan in the 2013 season, James Faulkner picked up his first five-wicket haul in Jaipur. He got the better of Shikhar Dhawan, Kumar Sangakkara, and Karn Sharma in his first spell.

Daren Sammy tried to save the day for Hyderabad with a fighting knock of 60 runs but Faulkner dismissed him and Amit Mishra in his second spell to ensure that Rajasthan Royals won the match by 8 wickets.

Also Read - IPL 2020: 3 Indian fast bowlers who have won the Purple Cap in the tournament's history 

In the same season, Sunrisers Hyderabad hosted the Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and Faulkner repeated his heroics once again. He picked up the wickets of Parthiv Patel and Dhawan in his first spell. This time, Biplab Samantray stabilized the innings of the home team with a half-century but Faulkner dismissed him and his partner, Sammy before completing his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Dale Steyn. Unfortunately, Rajasthan lost that match by 23 runs. 

Published 26 Mar 2020, 18:30 IST
IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Jaydev Unadkat Sohail Tanvir IPL Records
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us