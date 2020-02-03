IPL 2020: 3 overseas spinners to watch out for

Malinga has most number of wickets in IPL history

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League isn’t that distant. T20 is generally known to be a batsman's game, but the bowlers have evolved and we have seen a lot of great performances from bowlers too. Lasith Malinga is the most successful bowler in IPL history with 170 wickets from 122 matches. This year's auction witnessed Pat Cummins becoming the most expensive foreign player in the history of IPL.

Even though a fast bowler is the most successful bowler in the history of the tournament, the next 3 spots are occupied by spin bowlers showing their efficacy. On that note, let's look at 3 overseas spinners to watch out for in this edition of IPL.

#3 Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane

The 19 year old Sandeep Lamichhane, a Nepalese cricketer, is already one of the most recognizable faces in the cricket circles across the world. He came into limelight in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh where he picked 14 wickets from 6 matches.

Lamichhane has represented Delhi Capitals (2018-present) in the IPL. He has taken 13 wickets from 9 IPL matches. In the ongoing edition of Big Bash League, Lamichhane has picked 15 wickets from 13 matches.

With the kind of talent he possesses, Delhi Capitals would expect Lamichhane to deliver a solid performance in this edition of IPL.

#2 Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir won the Purple Cap for most wickets in IPL 2019. Tahir claimed 26 wickets from 17 matches at an average of 16.57 and economy rate of 6.69. This is the record for the most wickets in a single IPL season by a spin bowler. The previous record was held by Harbhajan Singh and Sunil Narine with 24 wickets.

Even after his retirement from international cricket in 2019, Tahir is still a hot player in various T20 leagues. Tahir has played 55 IPL matches and has picked 79 wickets. The main advantage of Tahir is his capability to bowl at any stage of the game.

Tahir has a key role to play in Chennai Super Kings' campaign this year, especially with his wicket-taking ability and good economy rate.

#1 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the most successful T20 bowlers in the world at present and is immeasurably experienced due to his exploits in T20 leagues across the world. The Afghan wrist spinner additionally contributes with the bat and is a live-wire on the field. Since making his debut in 2017, Rashid Khan has become the backbone of the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling attack.

Rashid Khan has picked 55 wickets from 46 IPL matches and has an economy rate of 6.55. He would certainly be one of the biggest threats for opposition franchises in the upcoming edition of IPL.