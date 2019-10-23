IPL 2020: 3 players KKR could target at the auction based on Brendon McCullum's advice

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 101 // 23 Oct 2019, 11:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brendon McCullum (R) was TKR head coach during CPL 2019

Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in Brendon McCullum to be their head coach for IPL 2020. Since retiring from competitive cricket McCullum has been keen on getting into a full-time coaching career, and the IPL opportunity would be a crucial step towards that.

McCullum began his coaching stint with the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL, and took the team to the knockouts of the tournament. Therefore, we can expect KKR to be a formidable team under McCullum's coaching in the upcoming season.

Speaking of the impending IPL, the player auction is going to be held at Kolkata on 19 December 2019. The management would be seeking to make some essential reinforcements to their squad at the event.

As a former New Zealand captain and current KKR coach, McCullum would have a strong say in the decision-making processes of the franchise. Here are three players whom McCullum could recommend for the team to target in the upcoming auction.

#3 James Neesham

James Neesham

James Neesham found no buyers for his base price of ₹75 Lakh in the 2019 IPL auction. This year, however, most franchises would be interested in securing his signature. The New Zealander's career trajectory has taken an upturn in the last few months.

Neesham is a quality all-rounder who is fiery with the bat and resourceful with the ball. The left-hander's five consecutive sixes against Sri Lanka en route to his 13-ball 47* earned him a place in New Zealand's 2019 World Cup squad.

Neesham played a crucial role in the Blackcaps side throughout the World Cup. In the Super Over of the tournament final, Neesham fought hard and refused to hand the match to England.

Kolkata need a stable backup all-rounder for Andre Russell, as Carlos Brathwaite doesn't seem to fit well in their scheme of things. As a fellow New Zealander and TKR head coach, McCullum would target Neesham at the auction.

1 / 3 NEXT