IPL 2020 : 3 players RR might release before the IPL auction

Rajasthan Royals had finished at the seventh position in IPL 2019 (Image Courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI)

The inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals have not been able to win the IPL trophy ever since their title glory in 2008. The Jaipur-based franchise have qualified for the playoffs in the past few seasons but they will look to regain the coveted trophy in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Talking about their 2019 season in the IPL, Rajasthan Royals had only won 5 of their 14 matches. The team management had changed the captain midway through the season but, this year they will try to come with a proper plan in the auction room.

Last season, Ajinkya Rahane had emerged as the best batsman of the team with 393 runs in 14 matches whereas Shreyas Gopal took 20 wickets in 14 games to finish the season as Rajasthan Royals’ most successful bowler.

However, there were a few stars who did not live up to expectations in the twelfth edition of IPL hence, Rajasthan may release them ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction.

Here are the three players RR might release.

#3 Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi has been a part of Rajasthan Royals since IPL 2018

Performance in IPL 2019 - Matches - 8, Runs - 141, Average - 23.50, Strike Rate - 119.49

After establishing himself as one of the top performers for the Rising Pune Super Giant in IPL 2017, Rahul Tripathi earned an IPL contract from Rajasthan Royals in 2018. In the two seasons the right-handed batsman played for the season one champions, he aggregated 367 runs in 20 matches.

Though his IPL season in 2018 was a decent one, Tripathi could not get going in the succeeding edition. He played only 8 games for RR, scoring 141 runs at an average of 23.50. His strike rate of 119.49 indicates how much he struggled last year. Also, he could register only a single half-ton in the entire 2019 season.

Thus, Rajasthan Royals may look to end their association with Rahul and search for a better Indian talent in the auction.

