IPL 2020: 3 players that can be used as 'Power Player' 

The IPL 2020 has again insinuated that a new rule, 'Power Player' could be introduced which will enable a team to have a pool of 15 players to choose from and bring in one as a substitute during a crunch situation. In the ever-evolving T20 format, IPL is leading the way with dynamic changes to make the game interesting for the fans. However, this time around, the 'Power Player' rule has more to it than just the concept of substitutes.

This tricky rule surely has the power to change the way this format was approached by teams. Important aspects of the game like playing XI, squad selections, and auctions, can be expected to get affected tremendously by this rule.

However, one should be cautious of the fact that big players will hardly get a chance to play as a 'Power Player' since they already will be expected to make the playing XI. Therefore, the benchwarmers & overseas players have a chance of playing important cameos and prove to be heroes under this new rule, if implemented.

Here's a look at the possible three players who can fit the role of 'Power Player' successfully in the next season of IPL.

#1 Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi has been the backbone of the Afghanistan line-up and ever since joining Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, he has proved his mettle time and time again. While players like Jonny Bairstow and David Warner took the 2019 season of the IPL by storm, Nabi went about his business without much fuss. Nabi wasn’t a regular in the side and faced huge competition to keep his place in the side.

However, the next IPL season might see Mohammad Nabi dawn a new avatar for the Hyderabad franchise. The ‘Power Player’ rule, which is likely to be implemented in the IPL 2020, can be Nabi’s key to IPL success over a long period. In eight appearances for the 2016 champions last season, the Afghanistan superstar gave away only 194 runs at an average of 24.25 with his traditional off-break, taking eight wickets in the process. The ‘Power Player’ rules call for influential players to take center-stage at the right time, and Nabi has all the qualities to change the course of a T20 game with the ball as well as the bat. His deceptive change of pace and flight tends to lure the batsmen for the big shot and more often than not gets the job done.

He could prove to be lethal if Kane Williamson decides to use him strategically as a ‘Power Player’ as he possesses the capability to score big and target specific bowlers.

