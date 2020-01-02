IPL 2020: 3 players who could be surplus to KXIP

Mujeeb might struggle to find a place in KXIP's playing XI

Owing to their dismal performance in the last season Kings XI Punjab made huge changes to their squad for the upcoming season. With a new captain, new coach and a new squad, the team will be hoping for better results this season. And by the look of it the Kings have been able to assemble a strong squad. The team management has tried to cover every base and has thus ended with quite a few options in every department.

KXIP Squad

KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, K. Gowtham, Darshan Nalkande, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, J. Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tajinder Dhillon, Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan.

While it is good to have a strong bench-strength, some deserving players might not get too many opportunities due to strong competition for places in the playing XI. Kings XI Punjab has quite a few players in the squad who might get less or no game time at all during the season.

Here are 3 players who could be surplus to Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020:

#3 Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan is England's T20 specialist and has been a regular member of England's T20 squad having played 43 games for the national team. Apart from this, he also has a lot of franchise cricket experience as he has played in various T20 leagues around the world. The 31-year-old is known for his pinpoint yorkers in the death overs and can be a fantastic addition to any T20 side.

However, KXIP already has the likes of Hardus Viljoen and newly-bought Sheldon Cottrell in the side which might make it difficult for an overseas pacer to find a place in the playing XI. Also, Jordan's performance in the IPL hasn't been quite upto the mark.

