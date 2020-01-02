IPL 2020: 3 players who could be surplus to Mumbai Indians

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai Indians taking a victory lap

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) came out all guns blazing in the auctions as they managed to bag some exciting names to their kitty. However, the core of the Mumbai Indians remains the same which has been the case for several years. The team composition is one of the best for the Mumbai Indians with a perfect blend of youth and experienced campaigners.

The inclusion of Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile will strengthen their bowling department. However, given the variety of foreign players, MI has it will be highly unlikely that the two will play together. Hence one of them could be warming the benches for the majority of the tournament. Mumbai Indians boast of several match-winners in their ranks which might force some of the players to warm the benches.

Mumbai Indians full squad

Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.

Now let us have a look at 3 players who could be surplus for Mumbai Indians

Mitchell McClenaghan

Mitchell McLenaghan

The left-arm seamer from New Zealand has been part of the Mumbai Indians outfit for a long time now and has been a wicket-taking option for Rohit Sharma. However given the team composition, Mitchell McClenaghan is expected to warm the benches. MI bought the services of Nathan Coulter-Nile for INR 8.6 crores and used the trade window to perfection bagging Trent Boult. Hence these two should be the first two picks and McLenaghan could only come into equation if there are any injury concerns.

He has bagged 71 wickets in his IPL career so far for the Mumbai Indians at an impressive average of 25. However his economy rate has been on the higher side due to his inability in the death overs to bowl tight. He played his last T20I for New Zealand back in 2018 and hasn’t looked a threat in the domestic matches he has played in the recent past.

