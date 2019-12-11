IPL 2020: 3 players who could come back to Mumbai Indians this season

Mumbai Indians - 2019 IPL champions

Playing for Mumbai Indians is always an honour for any cricketer. The franchise is not only the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with four titles under their belt; they also have a wonderful culture and an exciting home ground in Wankhede where the atmosphere is always electric.

There are some players who featured for MI in the initial years of the IPL and performed well for them before moving to the other franchises. However, some of them are back in the market again this year and they can still bring a lot of value to the table.

Mumbai Indians, unlike some of the other franchises, are not going into the IPL auction with a huge budget, but they have enough money in the purse to buy one or two quality players and it’s possible that they opt to go after a couple of their old players.

Here are the 3 players who could come back to MI this season

#1 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell was with Mumbai Indians in 2013 and he played few handy cameos for them. The Aussie all-rounder is currently out of the game because of mental health issues. However, it has been reported that he is recovering from his illness and should be back in action soon.

Maxwell had withdrawn himself from the IPL last year to prepare for the World Cup, but he is available in the auction this year and it won’t be surprising if there is a fierce bidding war for the 31-year old.

His game is ideally suited for T20 cricket and he has delivered for all the IPL franchises he has played for so far. Maxwell’s strike rate of 161.13 while scoring 1397 runs in 69 games speaks volumes of his abilities with the bat. Mumbai Indians might just be interested in buying Maxwell back.

