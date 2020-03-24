×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: 3 players who have won the MVP award twice in tournament history 

  • To win the prize once is a very tough job, but here are the three players who have won the MVP award in IPL two times.
  • Two players from West Indies and one Australian feature on this list.
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 24 Mar 2020, 14:18 IST

Andre Russell joined this elite list by winning the MVP award for the second time in 2019
Andre Russell joined this elite list by winning the MVP award for the second time in 2019

It is the dream of every cricketer playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to win the Most Valuable Player award at the end of the tournament. The organizers have laid down a special points calculating system, where the players’ performance in all the three departments is evaluated to determine the winner.

Stalwarts of the game such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes and others have won the award. However, there are three elite all-round stars who have won the prestigious MVP award twice in their careers. To win the prize once is a very tough job, but here are the three players who have won the MVP award in IPL two times.

#3 Andre Russell - 2015 and 2019

Andre Russell is the star of the Kolkata Knight Riders
Andre Russell is the star of the Kolkata Knight Riders

Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell has been one of the principal reasons behind Kolkata Knight Riders’ success in the Indian Premier League. Although he was banned for some time because of a doping policy violation, the franchise did not lose their faith in him, and the all-rounder paid rich dividends with some terrific performances for KKR.

Talking about his IPL 2015 campaign first, Russell had played only nine matches before the start of the tournament. However, he owned the bowlers in 2015 by scoring 326 runs in 13 matches at an exhilarating strike rate of 192.89. Russell smacked 35 fours and 19 sixes to establish himself as a match-winner in the IPL. With the ball, he picked up 14 wickets in 13 matches, with his economy rate being 7.96.

Four years later, Russell emerged as the MVP of IPL once again with 510 runs and 11 wickets in 14 games. The West Indian star was a game-changer for the Kolkata-based outfit, as there were multiple occasions where his big hitting helped KKR snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat. He is scheduled to continue his journey with the Knight Riders in IPL 2020.

#2 Sunil Narine - 2012 and 2018

Sunil Narine has evolved a lot as a player
Sunil Narine has evolved a lot as a player

When Kolkata Knight Riders first signed Sunil Narine, he was just a mystery spinner who could trouble the opposition batsmen with his bowling. However, a few years later, Narine transformed himself into an all-rounder as Kolkata used him as a pinch-hitting opening batsman.

The Trinidadian is one of the few players in IPL history to win the Player of the Series award in his debut season. He even helped Kolkata Knight Riders to their first IPL title that year. Playing 15 matches for KKR in IPL 2012, Narine picked up 24 wickets, including a four-wicket haul and a fifer.

Advertisement

As mentioned earlier, Narine evolved as a cricketer in the next few seasons and in 2018, he won the MVP award once again for his 357 runs and 17 wickets for KKR. Narine hit two fifties, with his highest score being 75. In the bowling department, his best figures were 3/18, while his economy rate was 7.65. 

#1 Shane Watson - 2008 and 2013

Shane Watson was the cornerstone of Rajasthan Royals
Shane Watson was the cornerstone of Rajasthan Royals

Former Rajasthan Royals star Shane Watson was the first player to win the Most Valuable Player award in the IPL. He helped the Rajasthan Royals to the championship in 2008 with some incredible performances both with the bat and ball.

Talking about his performance in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League, Watson scored 472 runs for RR at an average of 47.20. He registered four half-centuries and hit 47 fours and 19 sixes. Bowling right-arm medium pace, the Australian scalped 17 wickets, while conceding runs at an economy rate of 7.07.

In 2013, Watson could not help the Rajasthan Royals to the IPL title. However, he helped them to a third-place with 543 runs and 13 wickets. The right-handed batsman recorded his maiden IPL century that year, while he had best figures of 3/22 with the ball. 

Published 24 Mar 2020, 14:18 IST
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Andre Russell Shane Watson T20 IPL Records
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us