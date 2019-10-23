IPL 2020: 3 players who would probably fare better if they moved to a different franchise

Robin Uthappa

The auctions for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on 19 December in Kolkata. All the teams are preparing vigorously for the bidding event, as they look to sign the best talent from the auction pool.

For cricketers around the world and within the country, the IPL has become a platform to complete the T20 dimension of their careers. Almost every cricketer dreams of playing in the mega event, as it promises them a bigger lens to showcase their skills to the outside world. Of course, the money in the competition is a huge magnetic force too.

Naturally, when an opportunity presents itself to be a part of the event, the urge to do well is high. However, the path to success is not easy.

There could be several issues with the franchise that you are representing. Overseas player limit, unsuitable home pitch, flickering team balance, dismal record with the franchise - these are just some of the factors that could affect your performance.

There are a few IPL players who would rather play in a different franchise than the one they are currently saddled with. Here is a list of three such cricketers.

#3 Evin Lewis

It was a forgettable campaign for Evin Lewis last season with Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians signed Evin Lewis amidst much fanfare two seasons ago, especially considering his ability to play in Gayle-esque fashion in the shortest format.

The Trinidadian did not disappoint early on, as he struck 382 runs from 13 games in his debut campaign. Although his average was on the lower side for an opener at 29.38, Lewis' strike-rate of 138.40 ensured quick starts to the innings for Mumbai Indians in 2018. He also slammed 24 sixes in this edition.

A year later though, Lewis struggled for game time at the franchise. The arrival of Quinton de Kock, a left-handed opener, reduced Lewis' chances as he was given only three games to showcase his skills in 2019. He scored 48 runs at a disappointing strike-rate of 92.30 in these three encounters.

Advertisement

The likes of De Kock, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are set to continue playing for the team next season. Such a congested top order means Lewis can expect to suffer a similar fate next season, unless he is released by the franchise.

Lewis is a talented T20 player and if he can get a few games to adjust to the conditions, he can be an opener to reckon with. He already showcased his skills in 2018, and the player would want to leave Mumbai Indians before the start of next season in order to reboot his IPL career.

1 / 3 NEXT