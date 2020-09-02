IPL 2020: 3 popular players who have played for both KKR and RCB

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on 19th September and cricket fans are gearing up to witness their favourite cricket stars back on the field for the first time after the COVID-19 break.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will feature in the first match of the new season, and over the years, they have produced many memorable encounters. Both teams have a host of big names in their squads and many players wish to become a part of the KKR and RCB's dressing rooms.

We look at the three players who have played for both KKR and RCB in the IPL.

3. Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is a T20 legend.

Universe Boss Chris Gayle began his IPL career as a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. He played 16 matches for the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise, scoring 463 runs at a strike rate of 141.59. However, KKR released him after the 2010 season.

Gayle went unsold in the subsequent auction, but RCB signed him as Dirk Nannes' replacement. This move changed RCB's fortunes as Gayle won the Orange Cap and took RCB to the final. Gayle featured in 85 games for Bangalore, amassing 3,163 runs, which included 5 centuries and 19 half-centuries.

Gayle is currently part of the Kings XI Punjab squad.

2. Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav is a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Indian speedster Umesh Yadav has played for three IPL franchises in his career, namely Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Yadav was a part of the KKR squad that won the IPL in 2014. In four seasons for Kolkata, Yadav scalped 48 wickets at a bowling strike rate of 19.81.

After KKR released him, Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped him up in the following auction. Yadav has picked up 28 wickets in 25 matches for his current team. The Maharashtra-based pacer will be one of RCB's lead pace bowlers in IPL 2020.

1. Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa moved to the Rajasthan Royals in 2020.

Former IPL Orange Cap winner Robin Uthappa was an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team that won the IPL trophy in 2014. Uthappa played 86 matches for the Kolkata-based franchise and scored 2,439 runs at a strike rate of 136.26.

Before becoming a part of KKR, Uthappa had played for three franchises, and one of them was his home team Royal Challengers Bangalore. The right-handed batsman starred for RCB in 2009 and 2010. Uthappa won the 'Maximum Sixes' award in 2010 and played a pivotal role in RCB's success. Unfortunately, Bangalore did not retain him in 2011.