IPL 2020: 3 potential captains KXIP can sign at the auctions

Ashwin will play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

After a series of plot twists, the climax of the saga that involved Kings XI Punjab, Ravichandran Ashwin, and the Delhi Capitals was finally unveiled a few days ago. Both franchises confirmed Ashwin's switch from Mohali to Delhi for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Kings XI Punjab received Karnataka spinner Jagadeesha Suchith as part of this cash-plus-player deal.

Two seasons ago, in a major reshuffle of the squad, Kings XI Punjab procured the services of the Tamil Nadu spinner to take over the mantle of the team's lead-spinner and also the captaincy duties.

Although Ashwin began his captaincy journey on a bright note in IPL 2018, the team's dismal show in the second half of the tournament saw KXIP finish 7th on the table with 6 wins from 14 games.

Ashwin came under the scanner for a few controversial decisions in IPL 2019. However, his luck with captaincy did not change as KXIP finished this edition with the same number of wins as in 2018.

KL Rahul seems to be the only probable candidate in the current squad who has the ability to take over the captaincy duties from Ashwin. Having said that, KL is the team's best batsman and with a certain amount of pressure already on him, the team could consider giving the captaincy to a different player.

There are a couple of players in the auction pool whom KXIP could target to fill this void. Here is a list of three such captaincy candidates KXIP can find in the auction.

#3 Jason Holder

Jason Holder led Barbados Tridents to the CPL title in the recently concluded season

Jason Holder might not look an attractive proposition to become the captain of an IPL franchise. However, Jason's impressive leadership resume does help the player make a solid case for himself.

He recently captained Barbados Tridents to its second title in the Carribean Premier League. Although not the current captain of the West Indian T20 Team, Jason has led the team well in the past, especially in the ODI format.

24 wins from 86 ODI games is a disappointing record, but taking into account the absence of senior players and his inexperience at the highest level, Jason has actually done a decent job for West Indies.

Coming to his playing credentials, Jason has played 100 T20 games so far, picking 77 wickets and scoring 706 runs lower down the order. He relies on pace and bounce to trouble the batsmen while Jason is also a good death bowler. The 28-year-old is also a reliable lower-order batsman who can strike big on his day.

Andrew Tye is injured right now and the Aussie might take a while to get back to his best. Hence, KXIP should sign a player who can partner Mohammed Shami in the bowling department.

Although Jason Holder might not be appointed as a captain, he can help the leader of the team with a few valuable inputs on the field. If required, Jason is more than capable to take the mantle himself at any point in a season.

