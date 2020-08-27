IPL 2020: 3 quality DC players who might be benched for the whole season

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are one of the strongest sides on paper heading into the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The side, led by a smart young captain in Shreyas Iyer, have a wealth of options at their disposal in all departments.

DC also made some very smart buys in the 2020 IPL auction as they snapped up Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer and England opener Jason Roy. With the acquisitions of Mohit Sharma and Anrich Nortje (who has been signed as a replacement for Chris Woakes), their fast bowling department also looks solid.

With an enviable blend of experience and youth, DC can really challenge for the IPL title.

Players who might warm the DC bench in IPL 2020

Given how strong DC's squad is, a number of top-level players are bound to be restricted to the bench.

Here are 3 quality players who might not get a game for DC in the 2020 IPL.

#3 Alex Carey

Alex Carey is probably only a backup option for DC in IPL 2020

Alex Carey resembles former Chennai Super Kings opener Mike Hussey in many ways, but we might not see him make an impact similar to Mr. Cricket in this year's IPL. The Australian is definitely behind Indian gloveman Rishabh Pant in the pecking order and might not get a game in IPL 2020.

Carey does play the role of a finisher in white-ball cricket for Australia but in the IPL, the powerplay could be best suited to his game. But DC, who have a plethora of top-order batsmen, might not have room for Carey at the position.

The wicket-keeper is behind Jason Roy and Shimron Hetmyer in the overseas batsmen list as well, and given Pant's dazzling IPL record, he might have to watch from the sidelines.

#2 Sandeep Lamichhane

Lamichhane is unlikely to find a place in the DC XI in IPL 2020

Sandeep Lamicchane would've definitely made a few appearances for DC were it not for the trade that brought Ravichandran Ashwin to the franchise. The former Kings XI Punjab captain was roped in at the expense of a couple of leg-spinners, and this shrewd piece of business could push the Nepalese to the bench.

With the presence of Ashwin and veteran leggie Amit Mishra, who picked up 11 wickets in IPL 2019 at an economy rate of 6.75, Lamichhane might be using up an overseas slot that could be put to better use. Moreover, Axar Patel offers a lot more with the bat and in the field, and could perfectly complement the attacking spin options in Ashwin and Mishra.

Lamichhane conceded runs at an economy rate of 8.34 last year, and might not be the right fit for DC in the XI.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane might be behind Shaw and Dhawan in the pecking order

Another former captain of a franchise who has made his way to DC, Ajinkya Rahane finds himself in a team that has many top-order batsmen ahead of him in the pecking order.

With Rahane's game largely similar to that of Shikhar Dhawan, it's almost impossible to see the former Rajasthan Royals captain partner Gabbar at the top of the order. The young Prithvi Shaw, who is a master of putting away opposition bowlers in the powerplay, is also likely to be given an extended run of games by the DC management.

The presence of explosive English batsman Jason Roy further demotes Rahane. Although the 32-year-old will add a lot of value to the team if he is part of it, with his dependability with the bat and excellent fielding, he might be one of the most high-profile names watching from the dugout in the 2020 IPL.

