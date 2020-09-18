IPL 2020: 3 records that are currently held by KKR players

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have split opinion in the lead-up to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), with experts unable to reach a consensus regarding whether they are genuine title contenders.

Dinesh Karthik's side have a number of runaway match-winners in their side, but they have had glaring deficiencies in the batting lineup as well as in the pace attack. They didn't qualify for the playoffs last year, but made some smart additions in the IPL 2020 auction that might help them plug these gaps.

Over the years in the IPL, KKR have always been among the records, right from the very first game in which Brendon McCullum scored an unbeaten 158. Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at 3 records that are currently held by KKR players.

#3 Andre Russell has the highest strike rate in IPL history

Andre Russell is the definition of a big hitter

With a career strike rate of 186.41, Andre Russell is by far the man with the highest number in the history of the IPL. The big West Indian has redefined big hitting in the IPL, and has won the Most Valuable Player award on two occasions.

Russell was especially at his best in last year's tournament as he rescued KKR from a number of impossible situations. The all-rounder will be one to watch out for IPL 2020 in all three departments.

Russell's KKR teammate Sunil Narine is in second place with a strike rate of 168.34, while Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Moeen Ali is in third with 165.92. This record is likely to stay with Russell for some time.

#2 Sunil Narine has the joint-most 4-wicket hauls in IPL history

Sunil Narine is one of the greatest T20 bowlers of all time

With 6 in the IPL, Sunil Narine is tied with Lasith Malinga as the man with the most 4-wicket hauls in the history of the tournament. The mystery spinner has been one of the most consistent bowlers over the years in the IPL, despite issues concerning the legality of his action.

Narine has picked up 122 wickets in 110 games with one 5-wicket haul to his name as well, at an excellent economy rate of 6.67. Of late, the West Indian has even started contributing with the bat, making him one of the IPL's best all-rounders.

Narine was in excellent form with both bat and ball in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League, and could add to his tally of 2 MVP awards in IPL 2020.

#1 Dinesh Karthik has taken the most catches as a wicket-keeper in IPL history

Dinesh Karthik has been a regular feature in the IPL

Dinesh Karthik has taken 101 catches as a wicket-keeper in the history of the IPL, and this is the highest by any gloveman to date.

In 182 matches, the KKR skipper has also recorded 30 stumpings, which places him at second place on the list of most dismissals by a keeper in IPL history behind MS Dhoni. The CSK captain has snaffled 94 catches, with his 38 stumpings catapulting him above Karthik.

The Tamil Nadu man will don the gloves in IPL 2020, and could add further to this record. Interestingly, Parthiv Patel, who is third place on the list of wicket-keepers with the most catches, has taken only 66.

