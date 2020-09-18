IPL 2020: 3 records that are currently held by RR players

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) aren't among the favourites to win the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), but they come into the tournament with immense talent on their roster.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Riyan Parag and Anuj Rawat are just some of the names who could have breakthrough campaigns in IPL 2020. RR also have a world-class overseas contingent comprising of Jofra Archer, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes (if he participates in IPL 2020) and Jos Buttler.

Although they aren't fancied to even qualify for the playoffs, the IPL's perennial dark horses could spring a surprise. Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at 3 records that are currently held by RR players.

#3 Shreyas Gopal has the best bowling strike rate in an innings in IPL history (min. 1 over)

Shreyas Gopal picked up 3 wickets in a single over against RCB

Among bowlers who have bowled a minimum of one over, Shreyas Gopal has the best strike rate in an innings in IPL history - 2.00. The leg-spinner achieved this feat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2019 edition of the IPL, as he picked up a hat-trick.

Gopal dismissed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis off the last three balls of his over after having conceded 12 runs off the first three, but the match ended without a result. The Karnataka bowler will be leader of the RR spin attack in IPL 2020, and he will look to replicate the same form that he showed last year.

Rohit Sharma is second on the list, with his figures of 4/6 in 2 overs for the Deccan Chargers against current team Mumbai Indians giving him a strike rate of 3.00.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat has taken the joint-most 5-wicket hauls in IPL history

Jaydev Unadkat has had his moments in the IPL for RR

Only two bowlers have taken more than one 5-wicket haul in IPL history - James Faulkner and Jaydev Unadkat, both of whom have two to their names.

Unadkat has been a regular feature in the IPL over the years, and although he has conceded runs at an alarming rate in recent years, he still continues to pick up wickets. Alongside Jofra Archer, he will be one of RR's key death bowlers in IPL 2020.

The left-armer has 77 scalps in 73 IPL games, and could add significantly to this tally this year.

#1 Rahul Tewatia and David Miller have taken the joint-most catches in an innings in IPL history

David Miller has always been safe as houses in the field

Six players have taken 4 catches in an innings in the IPL - Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Jacques Kallis, David Warner and Sachin Tendulkar.

Of these six players, two will play for RR in IPL 2020 - Miller and Tewatia. The former accomplished this feat while playing for Kings XI Punjab against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019, and the latter did so in the same year while playing for the Delhi Capitals against the same opposition.

It remains to be seen if either of these players are first-choice in the playing XIs of their respective teams, and it also remains to be seen if a fielder can manage to snaffle 5 catches in the same game in IPL 2020.

