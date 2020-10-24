IPL 2020: 3 records that Varun Chakravarthy created with his spell of 5/20 against DC

The Kolkata Knight Riders' leg-spin bowler Varun Chakravarthy stunned the Delhi Capitals by scalping five wickets against them in match 42 IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Chakravarthy dismissed Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Axar Patel en route to his magical figures of 5/20.

Varun Chakravarthy's spell powers KKR to a 59-run victory in IPL 2020

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Capitals won the toss, and Shreyas Iyer invited the Knight Riders to bat first. Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine stitched a 115-run partnership for the fourth wicket to guide KKR to a magnificent total of 194/6 in their 20 overs.

The Capitals had the batting lineup to chase this score down. However, Varun Chakravarthy ran through the DC middle-order to restrict them to 135/9 in 20 overs. The Tamil Nadu-based player picked up his five wickets in the first three overs of his spell.

Varun Chakravarthy deservedly won the Man of the Match award for his terrific performance.

Here are the three records that the uncapped player created during the IPL 2020 match against the Capitals.

3. Best IPL bowling figures in the UAE

Three countries have hosted the IPL matches in the last 13 years. India has hosted eleven seasons while South Africa played host to the 2009 edition of the tournament.

Due to the general elections in 2014, the United Arab Emirates hosted the first phase of the IPL that year while the entire IPL 2020 tournament is taking place in the Gulf nation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many legendary bowlers have played IPL matches in the UAE, but none of them could pick up a five-wicket haul before Varun Chakravarthy.

Prior to the match, Lakshmipathy Balaji held the record for the best IPL bowling figures (4/13) in the UAE. With his brilliant spell in today's IPL 2020 game, Varun Chakravarthy has become the new owner of this record.

2. Best bowling figures by an Indian player for the Kolkata Knight Riders

With a spell like that, there's no guessing who the Man of the Match is! 😍



The Kolkata Knight Riders have had remarkably successful Indian bowlers like Lakshmipathy Balaji, Ishant Sharma, Murali Kartik, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Ajit Agarkar, Umesh Yadav, and several others in their squad.

Balaji had the best figures (4/18) by an Indian KKR player. However, uncapped leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy broke his record by registering the first five-wicket haul by an Indian player donning the KKR jersey in the IPL.

1. Best IPL bowling figures by an uncapped spinner

Over the last 13 years, many uncapped players have used the IPL as a launchpad for their cricketing careers. The franchises have unearthed a plethora of young talents in the competition, but only two uncapped players have managed to take five wickets in an IPL innings till date.

The first uncapped bowler to achieve this feat was Ankit Rajpoot, who returned with figures of 5/14 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

In today's IPL 2020 match, KKR's leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy became the first uncapped spinner to take a five-wicket haul, thereby creating a new record for the best IPL figures for a spinner who has not played international cricket.