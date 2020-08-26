IPL 2020: 3 records that Virat Kohli can break in the upcoming IPL season

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team has reached the UAE and the Virat Kohli-led squad even had their first virtual meeting from their respective rooms. Currently, all the players and the support staff can’t leave their rooms for six days as they are serving the quarantine period.

After that, the whole team will start their training and will be gearing up for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on the 19th of September. Virat Kohli's team hasn’t lifted the trophy even once and they will hope to finally do it this year. The player who will be key to their success is their captain King Kohli.

Virat Kohli is the only player in the history of the IPL to have played 12 seasons of the IPL for the same team. From being a young player to leading the side, he has seen it all. Kohli has broken many records in these 12 years and he has a chance to break a few more records this year.

Let’s look at three records that King Kohli can break in the upcoming IPL season.

3. Most 50+ scores while chasing by an Indian

Virat needs five more 50+ scores while chasing.

Virat Kohli currently has sixteen 50+ scores while chasing. This record is currently held by Gautam Gambhir, who has twenty 50+ scores while chasing. So, Kohli needs another five 50+ scores to break Gambhir's record.

We all know that Kohli loves chasing down targets. His mind works like a computer while chasing a total, especially in white-ball cricket. The majority of the time RCB wins the toss, they opt to chase, so if they follow a similar pattern this year, then Kohli has a great chance to breaking this record.

Five 50+ scores while chasing is not a difficult task for the chase master, it all depends on how many times RCB get to chase in their 14 games.

2. Most IPL 100s

Virat Kohli hit 4 centuries in one IPL season!

Virat Kohli didn’t have a single IPL hundred till 2016 and that was the year he completely turned it around. Kohli hit four centuries in one season, scoring 973 runs, just 27 short of the 1000 run mark.

Kolhi hit one more century in 2019 against KKR and now he has five IPL centuries to his name. His old RCB teammate Chris Gayle has 6 IPL centuries, which is the most by any player in the history of the IPL. So, Kohli needs a couple of more centuries to break Gayle's record.

If Kohli has a really good season, then there is the possibility that this record might be with the Indian captain at the end of the 13th season of the IPL.

1. First player to reach 6000 IPL runs

Virat could be the first to reach 6000 IPL runs.

Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL with 5412 runs to his name in 177 matches. Suresh Raina is just behind him with 5368 runs. Kohli needs another 588 runs to become the first player in the history of the IPL to reach 6000 runs.

588 runs is a huge number but not if your name is Virat Kohli. Kohli gets close to 500 runs almost every year so 588 won’t be an impossible task for him. As mentioned earlier, he has scored 973 runs in a single season. If Kohli breaks the record for most IPL centuries, then he will also become the first player to reach 6000 IPL runs in this year’s IPL.