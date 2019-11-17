IPL 2020: 3 released players who could get huge bids in the auction

Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa got released by KKR.

The highly anticipated auction for IPL 2020 will take place in Kolkata on 19 December. The trading window for teams to exchange their players with other franchises ended on 14th November, where many shocking trades took place that raised the excitement ahead of the auction.

Kings XI Punjab has the largest purse of ₹42.70 crores available with them, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (₹35.65 crores) and Rajasthan Royals (₹28.90 crores) heading into the auction. The top-ranked teams of last year have opted to keep association with their former players to give continuity in the upcoming season.

A total of 71 players got released by eight franchises before the deadline. Some of the releases raised eyebrows among the cricket fans as they were an integral part of their former sides. RCB released a total of 12 players, followed by KKR and RR with 11 releases from their squad of IPL 2019.

Franchises will look to attain the services of such big-match players who are now available in the auction pool. On that note, let's take a look at three released players who could get huge bids in the next month's auction.

#3 Sam Curran

An emerging left-arm pacer from England, Sam Curran broke headlines in the IPL 2019 when he signed with Kings XI Punjab at a mammoth ₹7.2 crores. He had a decent debut season in the IPL, coming out of a remarkable Test series against India in 2018.

Sam chirped ten wickets in the nine innings played last year. He took a hat-trick against Delhi Capitals and won the match single-handedly for KXIP and in the process became the youngest bowler in the history of IPL to take a hat-trick at 20 years of age.

A left-handed batsman down the order, Curran batted four times in his debut season at a staggering strike rate of 172.72. He scored 95 runs with the bat including a solo fifty against Sun Risers Hyderabad.

A breakout prodigy from 2018, Curran did leak runs with the bowl at an economy rate of 9.78, leading KXIP to end their association with the Englishman. However, many teams would be keen to sign this left-arm quick who can also strike the ball hard down the order with the bat. Perhaps more amount of experience in the IPL would make him a lethal all-rounder in the cash-rich tournament.

