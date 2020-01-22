IPL 2020: 3 uncapped Indian bowlers who can win the purple cap

Mohit Kalra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Prasidh Krishna is a key uncapped Indian bowler for KKR

Indian Premier League (IPL) has given us many uncapped bowlers who became the mainstay for their teams. Over the years, bowlers like Mohit Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Deepak Chahar, Siddharth Trivedi, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem have earned significant roles for their teams.

The uncapped bowlers might not be able to lead the attack for their franchise, but they give the important support to the spearheads by containing runs, picking important wickets, and maintaining the already built up pressure.

Here is a list of top three uncapped Indian players who can go on to win the purple cap in IPL 2020.

KKR roped in Prasidh Krishna as a replacement

Prasidh Krishna is a fast bowler who was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2018 as a replacement to Kamlesh Nagarkoti who missed out due to injury. The Karnataka cricketer can click 140 kmph consistently and carries slower ball variations in his arsenal, which enables him to deceive the batsmen.

Coming to his IPL stint with KKR, the 23-year-old had an impressive start to his career in 2018 where he picked 10 wickets from 7 matches. Though he went for over 9 runs an over, the grit he has shown by bowling at the death made him a key wicket-taker for KKR, especially when they lost Nagarkoti and Mitchell Starc due to different reasons.

Although Krishna had a poor 2019 season, his recent form has been exceptional in the domestic circuit. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019/20, he contributed heavily in Karnataka's title triumph by picking 17 wickets from 8 matches, including a match-winning five-wicket-haul against Assam.

His ability to bowl the difficult overs and pick crucial wickets might make him one of the uncapped players who can go on to win the purple cap this season.

Note: All statistics as of January 22, 2020

1 / 3 NEXT