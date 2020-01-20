IPL 2020: 3 uncapped players who can win the orange cap

Padikkal will be a key batsman for RCB

Indian Premier League is the platform for the rising cricketers to gain the spotlight of the fans and the selectors, which, later on, can lead to their career growth as well as monetary advancement.

Over the years, many uncapped batsmen in the past like Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Manvinder Bisla have accompanied their franchises to dizzying heights. These players have been known to add some much-needed balance to their respective teams.

Let's take a look at those uncapped Indian players who can go on to win the orange cap in the upcoming season.

#3 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal is one of the Indian batting prodigies who can make it big in the future. The 19-year-old ended up as the leading run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, tallying 580 runs in 12 games including a match-winning 122 off 60 balls against Andhra Pradesh. In these 12 matches, he slammed 33 sixes which was also the highest in the tournament.

Royals Challengers Bangalore acquired the Karnataka opener at his base price of INR 20 lakhs ahead of IPL 2019. Going by their team combination, RCB lacks Indian batsmen and apart from the skipper Virat Kohli himself, there are hardly any reliable options to look at. Devdutt Padikkal will lead the race of Indian batsmen to join the captain in the line-up and will play a significant role for them as the Bangalore-based franchise would want foreign players to strengthen their fast-bowling.

Going by his current form, he will play a significant role for RCB and is one of the uncapped players who have the ability to win the orange cap in IPL 2020.

