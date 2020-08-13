IPL 2020: 3 uncapped Indian players who could win the Orange Cap

The cash-rich IPL (Indian Premier League) has helped unearth many Indian superstars in international cricket.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah have all made their names in the IPL, which is a great platform for talented players like Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw to reinforce their cases for longer stints with the national team.

IPL 2020 could also help fast track hitherto uncapped Indian players into the limelight who have already been performing well in the domestic scene.

During the last few years, Indian cricket has seen a surge in young batting talent. Many youngsters have emulated Virat Kohli by making their names in the U-19 World Cup and would like to usher themselves into the national consciousness by playing well in the IPL.

Many players from India's victorious 2018 U-19 squad could make it big at IPL 2020.

Virat Kohli (2016) is the latest of only three Indian players to have won the Orange Cap in the IPL, which is awarded to the highest run-getter in a season. On as many as nine other occasions, an overseas player has won the Orange Cap.

Sachin Tendulkar became the first Indian player to win the IPL Orange Cap when he did so in 2010. The little maestro's feat was then emulated by Robin Uthappa in 2014 and the present captain of the Indian team,Virat Kohli, during a record-breaking 2016 IPL season.

However, all these three players won the IPL Orange Cap when they were already established names in the Indian team. Except for Rishabh Pant (684 runs) in IPL 2018, very few uncapped Indian players have come close to winning the Orange Cap in the competition.

This year, though, things may be a little different in that respect given the investment made by various IPL teams in uncapped Indian players. On that note, here are three such uncapped players who are ready to take the IPL by storm and may end up winning the coveted Orange cap by the end of the season.

Three uncapped Indian players who could win the Orange Cap in IPL 2020:

1. Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Devdutt Padikkal during his dream-run in the SMAT 2019

The 20-year-old lad from Karnataka who took the domestic scenario by storm in his debut season, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal is hungry for runs as he looks forward to his first IPL game.

Padikkal didn't get to play a game in IPL 2019 despite being a part of the RCB outfit. But after mind-boggling numbers in his debut domestic season, RCB are likely to utilise his talent either at the top of the order or in the middle order during IPL 2020.

The young player scored 580 runs in just 12 games in his debut season, where he had an impressive average of 64.4 and a blistering strike rate of 175.8 in domestic T20s. His strong numbers belied the fact that it was only his first season. After leading the run charts in all the domestic limited-overs competitions he has played in, he's sure to have a spot in the RCB XI in the IPL this year.

If given a go at the top of the order, the 20-year-old southpaw has the attacking game to milk opposition bowlers and give his team blistering starts while making a name for himself in the process. Given his proven run-scoring ability, Padikkal could well be one of the contenders for the Orange Cap in this year's IPL.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The youngster who moved to Mumbai to follow his passion and become a cricketer has won many hearts with his story so far - a story that has just begun for young Yashasvi Jaiswal as he looks to win more than just hearts.

Having been bought for a whopping INR 2.4 crore by Rajasthan Royals (RR), the highest run-getter (400 runs at an average of 69.3) in the 2019 edition of the Under-19 World Cup is set to continue his rich vein of form in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

A cricketer who is evidently mature far beyond his young years, Jaiswal will be looking forward to playing with some of the biggest names in world cricket. Given that he was bought by RR for a hefty amount, he is likely to be given a shot in the playing XI.

With an aggressive mindset and temperament for making big scores, all that Jaiswal needs is experience. If he gets to play at his preferred position at the top of the order with the Royals, we could well see Jaiswal in contention for the Orange Cap at IPL 2020.

3. Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians)

Ishan Kishan

The 22-year-old southpaw from Patna has been knocking on the doors of the selectors of the Indian team,ever since his Under-19 days. An explosive wicketkeeper batsman who is flexible in the batting order, Ishan Kishan can be an asset to any team that makes optimum use of his potential.

Despite an underwhelming T20 average of 25, Kishan's strike rate of 130 against some of the best bowlers in the game speaks volumes of the ability he possesses.

Now a regular with Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan may be given the license to kill at the top of the order, a role he has frequently donned in domestic T20 tournaments.

While there are no doubts about his abilities, it remains to be seen if he is consistent enough to produce a run that could make him one of the contenders for the coveted Orange Cap in IPL 2020.