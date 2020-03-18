IPL 2020: 3 underrated players who can help RCB win their first title

Two foreign players feature on this list.

Here are the three misprized players who can guide RCB to the trophy this year.

Moeen Ali can prove to be the X-factor for Royal Challengers Bangalore this year

Royal Challengers Bangalore will once again be aiming to win their first-ever IPL trophy this year. The Virat Kohli-led outfit had reached the final in IPL 2016 but its performances witnessed a massive dip in 2017, 2018, and 2019 as they finished in the bottom half of the points table in all three seasons.

The Bangalore-based franchise has not had luck by its side in the annual T20 extravaganza, failing to win the league even after having several big names on the roster. They have played three IPL finals in the past but have lost all of them.

The team management has put together a solid group of players this year and apart from the big names (like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, and Chris Morris), there are several under-rated stars who can make a difference for RCB this time around.

#3 Moeen Ali

#3 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has a ton of experience under his belt

English all-rounder Moeen Ali had a terrific outing in the IPL last year as he was one of the best players for RCB. He has played in only two editions of the IPL but has been a part of several T20 leagues all around the world. Speaking of his numbers in the cash-rich league first, the Birmingham-based player aggregated 220 runs in 11 matches last year with a splendid strike rate of 165.41. He also picked up six wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

The 32-year-old player has played 158 T20 matches in his career, amassing 3,393 runs and taking 108 wickets. These statistics indicate that he has a lot of experience under his belt. Although he will be under the shadows of Finch, Kohli, and de Villiers in the batting line-up, Ali can have a major impact in IPL 2020.

#2 Gurkeerat Mann Singh

Gurkeerat Mann Singh will be the team's finisher in IPL 2020

Another middle-order batsman who can make a huge difference for RCB in IPL 2020 is former Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Gurkeerat Mann Singh. The right-handed batsman has not received many opportunities yet to showcase his talent. However, he had played a match-winning knock of 65 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad last year.

Just like Moeen Ali, the Indian batsman will be overshadowed by the star names present at the top but if he plays to his full potential, Gurkeerat Singh can help RCB in winning the IPL this year.

#1 Isuru Udana

Can Isuru Udana be the surprise package of IPL 2020?

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a fantastic decision by signing Sri Lankan all-rounder Isuru Udana in IPL Auction 2020. The islander has never played an IPL match and hence, he will be excited to make an impact in his debut season for RCB. The 32-year-old took part in the Mzansi Super League recently where he was a part of the Paarl Rocks team.

Udana can bowl four overs of left-arm pace and also possesses the ability to finish off the innings for his team. The Sri Lankan player has played 135 T20s in his career wherein he has scalped 145 wickets and aggregated 905 runs. His highest score of 84* shows that he can rescue his team if the top-order batsmen lose their wickets early. Also, he has two four-wicket hauls to his name in T20 cricket.

This shows that he will be a valuable asset for RCB in IPL 2020 and his consistent performances could lead the Bangalore-based franchise to their first title.