IPL 2020: 3 unsold Indian cricketers who can come in as replacements based on their Ranji success

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to kick-start on March 29 with the final to be played on May 24 in Mumbai. The same was confirmed following the IPL governing council meeting on Monday attended by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel.

At the meet, it was also decided that there will be no changes in the timings, and the games will begin at 8pm IST. The number of double headers have, however, been reduced to five. A concussion substitute and additional umpires for no-balls have also been sanctioned.

While the franchises picked their players at the auction held in Kolkata late last year, a lot of unsold Indian cricketers are currently shining in the Ranji Trophy. We can look at three such in-form players, who can come in as replacements.

#3. Jalaj Saxena

Jalaj Saxena

Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena went unsold despite having a low base price of INR 30 lakh. The veteran cricketer has been one of the most consistent players on the domestic circuit for years now, but somehow he hasn’t got the due that he deserves. This year as well, Saxena has been highly impressive, particularly with his off-spin.

In seven Ranji Trophy games so far, the 33-year-old has picked up a rich haul of 37 wickets at an average of 18.40 and a strike rate of 43.1. Saxena has as many as four five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts. In fact, he has claimed seven-fors in the last two matches that he has played.

The off-spinner finished with sensational figures of 7 for 51 in the second innings against Punjab at Thumba as Kerala successfully defended a meagre target of 146. In Kerala’s most recent clash against Rajasthan, Saxena again stood out with figures of 7 for 77. However, Kerala were abysmal with the bat, managing only 90 and 82 to lose the contest by an innings and 96 runs.

Saxena’s previous five-fors came in December 2019 - 6 for 63 against Delhi in a drawn encounter, and 5 for 26 against Gujarat in a losing cause. In the IPL, he can be an asset with his wicket-taking ability with the ball. His batting skills will be an additional asset that can be counted upon.

Note: All statstics included are as of January 30, 2020

1 / 3 NEXT