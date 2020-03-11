IPL 2020: 3 young guns from Delhi Capitals to watch out for

Delhi Capitals

For various reasons, Delhi Capitals have struggled to make a significant impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. They began by making it to the semi-finals in the first two editions (2008 and 2009). However, their performance deteriorated thereafter.

Of the last ten editions, they have made it to the playoffs only twice -- once in 2012 and then last year. IPL 2019 saw a resurgence of sorts for Delhi under the young Shreyas Iyer, as well as the experienced Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma, plus the fiery Kagiso Rabada.

Recently, Delhi were dealt a blow as experienced all-rounder Chris Woakes, who was purchased for Rs 1.5 crore at the auction, pulled out of the tournament as he wanted to focus on his England career and spend time with family.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at three youngsters from the Delhi Capitals squad who will be expected to make an impression in IPL 2020.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

20-year-old Prithvi Shaw has already to his name the record of being the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut. However, his career soon hit a low as he was suspended for a doping violation last year. Shaw had a tough time in New Zealand so he will be keenly looking forward to the IPL.

The youngster gave good company at the top of the order to Dhawan in IPL 2019, with 353 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 133.71. Shaw’s attacking instincts make him a dangerous T20 cricketer. This season, he will look to step out of Dhawan’s shadows and make a standalone mark.

#2 Rishabh Pant

Attacking wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant’s international career may have taken a turn for the worse owing to his long list of failures. However, the 22-year-old will be confident of performing well in the IPL considering since he tasted impressive success in the last two seasons.

After making an astonishing 684 runs in 14 games in 2018, with one hundred and five fifties at a superb strike rate of 173.60, Pant added 488 runs in 16 games last year. He was one of the central figures in Delhi’s renaissance in IPL 2019. He clearly has the talent to strike the ball a long way. With the World T20 spot up for grabs, Pant has no option but to deliver.

#3 Sandeep Lamichhane

Only 19, Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is already making a name for himself. The first player from Nepal to feature in the Indian Premier League, Lamichhane claimed eight wickets in six matches at a strike rate of 17.25 in the 2019 edition. He claimed 6 for 16 against USA in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match last month.

Lamichhane’s wicket-taking ability has been on show in T20 events around the world. His impressive T20 stats read 105 wickets in 77 matches at a strike rate of 15.7. IPL 2020 will give him another opportunity to test his skills against the best in the business.