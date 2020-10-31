IPL 2020: 3 youngsters who can be superstars in the future

Every season in the IPL, we get to see some new youngsters who come and perform better than many other players. We have seen players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal who were youngsters at one stage are now dominating the IPL.

Just like them, the youngsters we are seeing in this year’s IPL might go on and become superstars. Let’s take a look at 3 such youngsters who can dominate the IPL in the coming years.

3. Kartik Tyagi – Rajasthan Royals

Great game last night👌 pic.twitter.com/pumRG0seTz — Kartik Tyagi (@tyagiktk) October 20, 2020

Kartik Tyagi, who is a part of the Rajasthan Royals team, was also a part of the India U19 World Cup squad which ended as runners-up earlier this year. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 7 wickets in 8 games at an economy rate of 9.41. His numbers might not be that impressive, but what is more important is the way he has bowled this IPL.

Tyagi has got some genuine pace, and hits the 140 KMPH mark consistently. The yorker in his armory is very important in the shortest format. He also bowls a good bouncer, and doesn’t fear any batsman. Kartik Tyagi was asked to bowl the 18th over against AB De Villiers when RCB needed 45 off the last three overs, and gave away only 10 runs. This shows the temperament of a calm bowler, and he has a bright future ahead of him.

2. Ravi Bishnoi – Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Bishnoi (Image credit: kxip.in)

Ravi Bishnoi, under the guidance of Anil Kumble, is having a great season. He has picked up 12 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 7.2. He has been superb with his accuracy and variations in the middle-overs. He has picked up wickets at crucial junctures, which have helped KXIP win quite a few games.

He is one of the reasons why KXIP is making a strong comeback in the second half of the tournament. At the age of 20, he is managing to bowl spells that any spinner would be proud of. In the game against SRH, while defending 127, he gave away just 13 runs in his four overs, and picked up the important wicket of David Warner. He has the talent to don Indian colors, and it will be a huge achievement for him if he can do that as well as dominate the IPL.

1. Devdutt Padikkal – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal (Image credits: royalchallengers.com)

Whenever people talk about RCB, the talk is usually about Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers. This season, this young man has managed to change that. Devdutt Padikkal, who is from Karnataka, was the talk of the town before the IPL started. Everybody wanted to see him open the batting, and he hasn’t disappointed anyone so far.

The left-handed opener has scored 417 runs in 12 innings at an average of 34.75 and a strike-rate of 128.70. He managed to score three fifties in his first four IPL innings, which is a huge achievement. He will be key for RCB in the last two league games and the playoffs. He might not only win the Emerging Player Award, but might also dominate the IPL in the coming years.