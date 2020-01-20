IPL 2020: 4 teams with the strongest super over batsmen

Rohit Sharma will lead MI in case of a tie-breaker

Super Over was first used in 2008 in a T20 match replacing bowl-out as the earlier tie-breaker. In super-over, the team batting second gets to bat first if the game ends with the scores level. Each team gets to play 6 balls and the team that outscores the other wins the game. A maximum of three batsmen are allowed to bat and only one bowler can take up the responsibility to deliver 6 balls.

The first choice of the three batsmen from each franchise has been selected keeping aside their probability of playing in the starting XI. If such a situation arises, the extra options that the team can go with are also mentioned.

#4 Mumbai Indians

Chris Lynn is known for tonking balls into stands

First Choice - Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, and Hardik Pandya

Other Options - Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn, and Krunal Pandya

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful opening batsmen in world cricket and his ability to accelerate exponentially makes him a dangerous contender to bat in the super over. The MI skipper is one of the most fluent in hitting the aerial shots in white-ball cricket.

Chris Lynn has been one of the mainstays for KKR in the past and will be an obvious choice to bat in the super over for Mumbai Indians. The mighty Australian has all the power in the world and has a reputation for murdering the cricket ball.

Hardik Pandya has turned into a crucial death-overs batsman and holds the key for leading Mumbai Indians to a decent total. Coming to super over, the all-rounder will be a top contender to join the above two batsmen, ahead of Kieron Pollard. In case of unavailability of any of the above players, MI has plenty of choices in Pollard, Quinton de Kock, and Krunal Pandya.

