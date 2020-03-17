IPL 2020: 5 batsmen with most fifties in tournament history

Four Indians feature on this list while a foreign player is at the top.

Here is a list of the top five batsmen with the most half-tons in IPL.

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Virat Kohli is a former Orange Cap winner

There is a big question mark over the starting date of IPL 2020. Cricket fans, however, are still excited about the tournament and are expecting BCCI to share a positive update soon. All the teams have several stars on their roster this year and the 13th edition of the cash-rich league promises to be the fiercest one.

In a competition like the IPL, only those teams which perform consistently have the chance to take the trophy home and speaking of consistency, the batting departments of the teams will have the onus of posting a big score on the board in every match. While crossing 30 is considered a landmark in T20 cricket, a batsman who can register fifties consistently makes it to the elite category.

Also Read - IPL 2020: Best and Worst buys from the auction

Here is a list of the top five batsmen with most fifties to their names in IPL history.

#5 Rohit Sharma - 36 fifties

Rohit Sharma is the most successful IPL captain

The Hitman from Mumbai, Rohit Sharma holds the fifth position on this list with three dozen half-centuries in his IPL career. The Indian ODI and T20I vice-captain started his IPL journey with Deccan Chargers before joining the Mumbai Indians in 2011. Rohit impressed everyone with his magnificent performances in IPL 2008 as he aggregated 404 runs with four fifties.

His performance dipped in 2009 but he bounced back the next year, aggregating the same number of runs albeit with three 50+ scores. After becoming a part of Mumbai Indians, Sharma's performances improved a lot. He was at his best in IPL 2016 as he scored 489 runs in 14 matches with five fifties. Also, his four half-tons played a crucial role in helping Mumbai win their first title in 2013.

Since he has scored only four fifties in the last two seasons, Rohit will look to better his performances in IPL 2020 when he takes the field for team Mumbai once again.

1 / 3 NEXT