IPL 2020: Best and Worst buys from the auction

Chris Morris will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020

IPL 2020 Auction culminated last Thursday in Kolkata as all the eight IPL franchises covered up their respective loopholes with some new signings in the mini-auction. Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell emerged as the biggest winners of the auction as the Australians fetched massive deals from Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, respectively.

The uncapped players like Varun Chakravarthy and Yashasvi Jaiswal too went for big money as the franchises showed massive interest in local talents as well. All in all, it was a pretty eventful auction as the event featured a lot of surprises. The unexpected names grabbed huge contracts while a few star players went unsold.

In this article, we will have a look at the best and worst buys from IPL Auction 2020.

#1 Best - Lynnsanity heads to Wankhede

Chris Lynn will look to make the most out of the opportunity

Mumbai Indians struck gold when they signed the Australian opener Chris Lynn for just INR 2 Crore in the auction. The swashbuckling batsman was the first name to go under the hammer in Kolkata and much to everyone’s surprise, only Mumbai raised the paddle for him.

The defending champions already had the trio of Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock in contention for the two opening spots and now, Chris Lynn’s addition has stacked up their opening department. The flat wicket at the Wankhede Stadium is tailor-made for a batsman like Lynn hence, it will be intriguing to see whether Lynn can continue his fine form in IPL 2020.

He had played a match-winning role for the Maratha Arabians in T10 League 2019 and is leading Brisbane Heat from the front in Big Bash League 2019. Just yesterday, Lynn smashed 94 off just 34 balls against the Sydney Sixers. If this is the sign of things to come, the bowlers in the IPL better be prepared for a few sleepless nights.

