IPL 2020: 5 bowlers who can replace Jofra Archer in the Rajasthan Royals squad

Jofra Archer’s injury has come as a huge setback for the Rajasthan Royals as the speedster is now unlikely to take part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is starting from 29th March.

Although the Royals have released a statement claiming that they are working closely with the England Cricket Board (ECB) to make sure Archer gets fit to feature at some stage of IPL 2020, it doesn’t seem as if the ECB or the player himself would want to rush back into action given the nature of the injury.

Stress fractures are not easy to recover from and with less than 2 months left for the IPL 2020 to kick off, the Royals will probably have to prepare themselves to go through the season without the services of their bowling spearhead.

While it’s a huge task to fill the big boots of Jofra Archer, there are a few bowlers available who can do a decent job for the Royals in the absence of Archer. Here are 5 bowlers who can replace Jofra Archer in the Rajasthan Royals squad –

#5 Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje is a like-for-like replacement for Archer. He has got a lot of pace and hits the surface pretty hard. But his lack of experience and expertise in death bowling might be an area of concern with the Royals not having many death bowling options.

He has got a good bouncer, but he doesn’t quite nail his yorkers all the time which means the batsmen can line him up for the short deliveries.

Nortje had featured for Cape Town Blitz in the last edition of Mzansi Super League (MSL) where he was impressive in patches but was pretty expensive at times with an overall economy rate of 8.65 in the tournament.

Despite Nortje’s tendency of leaking runs, there is no doubt about the fact that he is an impact bowler and can make a match-winning contribution for the Royals if they use him wisely with the new ball and in the middle phase of the innings.

