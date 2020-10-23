IPL 2020: 5 Indian players who have undertaken the 'G.O.A.T' beard challenge

IPL 2020 is approaching its final phase now as all the eight franchises are giving all they have to earn a place in the playoffs. The Delhi Capitals have been the most consistent team so far this season, as they are in the number one position in the points table, with 14 points in ten matches.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians have also impressed fans with their incredible performances in the first half of IPL 2020. Unfortunately, the Chennai Super Kings are in the bottom half of the points table this year.

Generally, the MS Dhoni-led franchise performs well in the first round, but it seems like CSK might not qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs in the UAE.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, and the Rajasthan Royals are all competing for the one spot in the top 4. While the competition is getting intense on the field, the players are enjoying themselves off it.

A few players undertook the 'G.O.A.T' beard challenge, which involved changing their facial hair styles. The likes of Kieron Pollard and AB de Villiers have also taken up this challenge.

We look at five Indian players who have changed their beards during IPL 2020.

1.Rahul Tewatia

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia has been the surprise package of IPL 2020. The Rajasthan Royals star has helped his franchise win two crucial games this season.

Advertisement

He came into the spotlight after hitting five sixes in an over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell and the right-arm leg-spinner has also done well in the bowling department.

Before the IPL 2020 fixture between RR and SRH, Tewatia shared a video on social media where he took the 'G.O.A.T' beard challenge. His former teammates Axar Patel and Harshal Patel were shocked after seeing Rahul's new look.

2. Devdutt Padikkal

One of the key reasons behind the Royal Challengers Bangalore's success in IPL 2020 so far has been the sublime form of their uncapped Indian opener Devdutt Padikkal. The left-handed batsman scored a half-century on his IPL debut against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and his partnerships with Aaron Finch have provided RCB some great starts in IPL 2020.

Padikkal undertook the 'G.O.A.T' beard challenge after AB de Villiers did the same. His video went viral on Instagram as it received over a million views and 5,000+ comments.

Advertisement

3. Dinesh Karthik

$3 $3 $3$3 $3$3 $3 View this post on Instagram$3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3@kieron.pollard55 Challenge accepted 😎 As the season intensifies, time to hit a new level & #breakthebeard. KKR 1 - MI 1. #korbolorbojeetbo #GameFaceOn #ipl #MIvsKKR @break_the_beard

A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019) on Oct 6, 2020 at 9:29pm PDT

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik had been sporting a heavy-bearded look for a long time, but he cut down his facial hair while undertaking the 'G.O.A.T' beard challenge in IPL 2020.

Karthik received this challenge from Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Kieron Pollard. The Tamil Nadu-based player captained the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first half of IPL 2020, but he handed over the reins of the team to Eoin Morgan before KKR's eighth match.

4. Krunal Pandya

Advertisement

$3 $3 $3$3 $3$3 $3 View this post on Instagram$3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3The Game is on & so is my new #breakthebeard style. Kya bolti MI Paltan? Also MI 2 - KKR 1 😉. #newlook #ipl20 #mi #GameFaceOn @break_the_beard

A post shared by Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya_official) on Oct 8, 2020 at 4:37am PDT

Another Mumbai Indians all-rounder who undertook this challenge during the IPL 2020 season was Krunal Pandya. The southpaw from Baroda has been an integral part of the Mumbai-based franchise since he made his IPL debut.

Some fans felt that Pandya's new look resembled his brother Hardik Pandya. Pandya was also trending on social media as his facial expressions during a match against RR became the subject of a meme.

5. Vijay Shankar

$3 $3 $3$3 $3$3 $3 View this post on Instagram$3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3@devpadikkal19 you asked for a match. #SRH has now arrived with the G.O.A.T! @rahultewatia20 think you can do better? #BreakTheBeard @break_the_beard #NewLook #GameFaceOn #IPL2020 #Beard

A post shared by Vijay Shankar (@vijay_41) on Oct 20, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

In the 2018 season, Kane Williamson had taken the 'Break The Beard' challenge, while this year, the team's top Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar undertook the 'G.O.A.T' beard challenge.

RCB star Devdutt Padikkal had asked Shankar to take this challenge, and the Orange Army star responded in style. The Tamil Nadu-based player recently hit a match-winning fifty for his team against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.