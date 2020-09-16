IPL 2020: 5 IPL winners who are now coaches of franchises

IPL 2020 will commence on 19th September with a clash between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings. For the first time in 12 years, the IPL will take place in the second half of the year. Generally, the tournament happens during the Indian summer.

The importance of the coaching roles will be very high in IPL 2020, because almost all players have zero match practice heading into the world's most competitive T20 league. Apart from helping them with their game, the coaches will also have to motivate them mentally to bring out their best.

The competition level will be sky high in IPL 2020. Hence, to have a former IPL winner in the backroom staff would help the team management and the players. From the current lot, the following five coaches are IPL-winning players.

5. Ricky Ponting - Head coach of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Counting down the days until we start our season on Sunday. The boys have been outstanding with their training and preparation and competition for spots in the starting eleven is certainly hot. Exactly what you want as a coach. @delhicapitals pic.twitter.com/4PHBDTAA3p — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) September 16, 2020

Ricky Ponting is the head coach of Delhi Capitals, and played a significant role in the team's turnaround last year as they finished third in IPL 2019.

The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will be keen to improve their performance this year and win IPL 2020. Ponting is a World Cup-winning captain and he has also won the Indian Premier League title.

The Australian legend played only two IPL seasons. In 2008, he could not make it to the semifinals with Kolkata Knight Riders, but five years later, he lifted the trophy while playing for the Mumbai Indians.

4. Ryan Harris - Bowling coach of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Another IPL-winning player present in the Delhi Capitals coaching staff is Ryan Harris. The Australian fast bowler joined the Delhi backroom staff last month as their new bowling coach.

Harris will coach Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel and the other quick bowlers at the Delhi Capitals. The right-arm fast bowler was a part of the Deccan Chargers squad that won the IPL in South Africa eleven years ago.

The 40-year-old was making his IPL debut in 2009, and his six wickets played a crucial role in the Deccan Chargers' success.