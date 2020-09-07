IPL 2020: 5 legends who might not get to bat at their preferred opening slot

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), a team's best batsmen are expected to play most of the overs, given the fast-paced nature on the T20 format. The leading run-scorers in the history of the IPL are understandably all top-order batsmen - Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and David Warner - and make the most of the hard new ball.

5 IPL legends who might not get to open this year

In the 2020 IPL as well, the favourite contenders for the Orange Cap are all top-order batsmen, and mostly openers. However, in this year's tournament, some regular openers might be pushed down the order due to better options at their team's disposal.

Here are 5 IPL legends who might not get to bat at their preferred opening slot.

#5 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane might warm the bench in the presence of Shaw and Dhawan

Ajinkya Rahane's trade to the Delhi Capitals (DC) came as a shock, given how closely he has been associated with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) over the past few years in the IPL. And the move might turn out to not benefit both parties involved.

In Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, DC have an Indian opening combination that can be backed to produce the goods. While the young right-hander will be entrusted with taking the bowlers on in the powerplay, Dhawan will be the ideal supporting cast and will anchor the innings.

Given how solid the Dhawan-Shaw partnership looks, Rahane, whose approach to the T20 format is largely similar to the former's, might not get to open. This is, of course, if the Indian Test vice-captain makes the playing XI at all. He has himself stated that he is ready to bat anywhere for the team, and could take up a role at No. 4 or No. 5 following Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.