IPL 2020: 5 players who hit the most sixes

The Mumbai Indians (MI) won the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) to strengthen their position as the most successful team in the history of the league.

Much of MI's success was down to their power-hitters, and they were the team to hit the most sixes in IPL 2020. As a result, it's no surprise that two of their players feature in the top 5 of the list of batsmen who cleared the boundary on the most occasions in this year's tournament.

Here are the 5 leading six-hitters from IPL 2020.

#5 Eoin Morgan - 24 sixes in IPL 2020

Morgan took over KKR's captaincy midway through IPL 2020

Signed by KKR for a big sum despite not having a great IPL record, Eoin Morgan took over the captaincy of the side from Dinesh Karthik midway through the tournament. The English white-ball skipper couldn't take KKR to the playoffs, but on a personal level, he had a decent season.

Morgan scored 418 runs in 14 games at an average of 41.8 and a strike rate of 138.41, and this was despite not batting at No. 4 for the majority of the campaign. The most striking stat about the southpaw's batting was that he hit 24 sixes in IPL 2020.

Morgan narrowly pipped Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and AB de Villiers to fifth spot on this list.

#4 Nicholas Pooran - 25 sixes in IPL 2020

Pooran hit the longest six of IPL 2020

Nicholas Pooran clearly had the faith of the KXIP management, as he was included in the playing XI ahead of even Chris Gayle in the first half of IPL 2020. The West Indian did justice to their backing, and hit 25 sixes en route to a tally 353 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 169.71.

Pooran also hit the biggest six in IPL 2020, and although KXIP didn't make the playoffs, he showed signs of being one of the centrepieces of the franchise for years to come.